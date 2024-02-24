Trkiye thanks Venezuela for supporting Palestine





Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday expressed President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's gratitude for Venezuela's strong support for Palestine during his meeting with President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Fidan and Maduro also spoke about Erdoan's upcoming visit to the South American country, the sources said, adding that the Turkish foreign minister emphasized Ankara's principled position that only the Venezuelan people can decide of the future of his country. Fidan said Turkish authorities do not accept unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, according to the sources. The Turkish minister expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by Caracas to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Issues related to economic, commercial and tourism cooperation were also addressed by Maduro and Fidan, who confirmed the determination to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries through investments in strategic sectors, the sources said. . Relations in the field of energy were also discussed at the meeting. For his part, Maduro said on X: “Excellent meeting with Trkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. With the sister nation of Trkiye, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a busy work agenda, concrete agreements and tangible achievements which in action and practice are for the shared well-being of our people. » “We continue on this path together,” he stressed. The meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas was attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Trkiye Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Karamanolu. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his satisfaction Friday after a meeting with Fidan. “Excellent meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trkiye, Hakan Fidan. With the sister nation of Trkiye, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a busy work agenda, concrete agreements and tangible achievements which, in action and practice, are for the common well-being of our peoples, Maduro wrote on X. “We continue together on this path. The meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas was attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Ankara's Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Karamanolu. The presidential press office said separately that the long-standing good relations between the two countries were highlighted, affirming the friendship between President Erdoan and Maduro and between Caracas and Ankara.

The Sabah Daily News Bulletin Keep up to date with what's happening in Turkey, its region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/turkiye-thanks-venezuela-for-support-to-palestine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos