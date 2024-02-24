Trump's sanctions in New York fraud case officially set at more than $454 million | Donald Trump





Penalties against Donald Trump in the New York civil fraud case for manipulating the value of his properties to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates were officially set at more than $454 million on Friday.

The judgment, which includes $354 million in penalties plus $100 million in prejudgment interest following the three-month nonjury trial that ended Feb. 16, will continue to accrue interest if the former president does not pay.

Trump has two options to meet the state's demand: pay the full amount or secure a $35 million bond against his assets, which could include Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, 40 Wall Street, his estate Mar-a-Lago or a number of golf courses in the United States.

In the finalized ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron also ordered Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, to pay nearly $4.7 million each, and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg , to pay $1.1 million, all including interest.

The former president, who has repeatedly called the lawsuits a witch hunt, denies any wrongdoing and has said he will appeal.

The substantial sanctions ordered by Engeron sparked a new round of acrimonious comments between Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James over the matter.

James told ABC News on Wednesday that she was prepared to seize the former president's assets if he was unable to pay the fine.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, James said in an interview with the network.

We're ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day, James added.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba rejected the threat, saying James' case and his threat to seize 40 Wall Street would not succeed.

I will tell you, this goal will not be successful and that is the message I can convey to everyone who is listening here. This will not succeed, Habba told Fox News.

In his ruling a week ago, Engoron said the defendants had shown a complete lack of contrition and remorse. [which] it bordered on the pathological when he imposed the fine and banned Trump for three years, and his adult sons for two years, from holding executive positions in any New York company or applying for loans with a bank registered in New York.

On Thursday, he rejected a request from Trump lawyer Clifford Robert to delay enforcement of the judgments for 30 days to allow for an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of the judgment.

Engoron told the lawyer that he had not explained, much less justified, any reason for the suspension. I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appeal rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/23/trump-penalties-new-york-fraud-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos