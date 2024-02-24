PM Modi virtually launches several development projects under Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh





RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 34,427 crore in several important sectors of Chhattisgarh under Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh on Saturday. He was participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra program organized in Raipur through video conferencing. Nine projects worth Rs 18,897 crore were launched and the foundation stone of a Rs 15,530 crore mega venture was laid by him. Viksit Chhattisgarh will be a reality through the empowerment of farmers, youth and women. BJP has made (Chhattisgarh state) successful and BJP will alone uplift (maintain) it, the Prime Minister said, further adding that the state has hardworking farmers, talented youth and natural wealth. Chhattisgarh always had everything required to ensure development, but those who ruled the country for a long period after independence lacked great vision, he said and assured the people by promising a developed Chhattisgarh. CM Vishnu Deo Sai along with Minister of Tourism, Academic and Cultural Education Brijmohan Agrawal and Minister of Agriculture Shri Ram Vichar Netam were present. Among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister were three First Mile Connectivity (FMC) keys of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) to contribute to faster, environmentally friendly and efficient mechanized coal evacuation. Built at a cost of Rs 600 crore, the Dipka, Baroud and Chhal FMC projects have a capacity of 41 million tonnes per annum. In line with India's commitment to strengthening energy security and sustainable development, he inaugurated NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Project with Phase I of High Efficiency Super Critical Technology (2×800 MW) and laid the foundation stone of phase II of Ultra Super Critical technology (2×800 MW). in Raigarh district. He launched two projects worth Rs 583 crore under the Ministry of Railways, including a 50 MW solar power plant at Bhilai and the Bilaspur-Uslapur flyover. With a capacity of 50 MW, it is the Indian Railways' largest solar power plant aimed at promoting green energy. The solar power plant spans 200 acres and has 154,500 photovoltaic solar panels installed. The Bilaspur-Uslapur flyover will reduce heavy traffic congestion and halt in coal transportation. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 100 MW solar power project constructed over an area of ​​451 acres in 9 villages of Rajnandgaon at a cost of Rs 907 crore under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Two projects worth Rs 1,007 crore under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were also inaugurated virtually with an aim to improve connectivity.

