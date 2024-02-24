Pak-American diasporas: love and respect for Imran Khan and bold struggle for a better Pakistan





GVS Editor Najma Minhas speaks with Atif Khan, a prominent member of the Pakistani American community in Houston, Texas, who explains why Pakistani diasporas stand with Imran Khan, what kind of struggle they led for democracy in Pakistan, what did they achieve and what next?

A brief overview of the interview is given below. To watch the full interview, please visit GVS.

Najam Minhas: Could you tell us how you and other Pakistanis initially got involved in all of this?

Atif Khan: After Imran Khan came to power, I worked closely with his team in Pakistan, with a particular focus on the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan Affairs. It became clear to me and others, especially Pakistani-Americans, that there was a need for outreach to the United States regarding the situation in Pakistan. The catalyst for our involvement was the realization that Pakistani Americans could play an important role in raising awareness about human and civil rights violations in Pakistan.

Najam Minhas: Could you tell us how Pakistani Americans came together to advocate for these issues?

Atif Khan: Pakistani Americans, including organizations like the Pakistani American Physicians group, have played a vital role. We saw over 2,000 doctors coming together under the banner of Friends of Imran Khan Pakistani American Phsicians (P-Pack). This unity allowed us to effectively engage with U.S. lawmakers and gain bipartisan support for this cause.

Najam Minhas: Can you enlighten us on the specific measures taken to engage with American policy makers?

Atif Khan: Certainly. Pakistani Americans have worked tirelessly to communicate the realities of Pakistan to American policymakers. This involved organizing meetings, sending letters signed by lawmakers and even holding virtual sessions on election rigging and human rights violations in Pakistan. These efforts resulted in more than 40 strong statements from U.S. lawmakers, highlighting bipartisan concern about the situation in Pakistan.

More to read: Pakistan eyes IMF loan amid debt crisis

Najam Minhas: Moving forward, what are the main demands of the Pakistani diaspora regarding the situation in Pakistan?

Atif Khan: Our main demand is an independent international investigation into the rigged elections in Pakistan. We believe that such an investigation is crucial to ensure fair democratic processes in the country. Furthermore, we urge U.S. policymakers to refrain from engaging with any illegitimate government resulting from such rigged elections.

Najam Minhas: It is clear that the Pakistani diaspora is deeply invested in Pakistan's democratic future. How do you plan to continue your advocacy efforts?

Atif Khan: We are determined to maintain pressure on the Pakistani and American governments to respect democratic principles. This involves continued engagement with U.S. policymakers, as well as raising awareness among the Pakistani American community about the importance of democracy in Pakistan. We will not rest until fair and transparent democratic processes are established in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pak-american-diasporas-love-respect-for-imran-khan-bold-struggle-for-a-better-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos