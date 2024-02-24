



Botram Perdana Year 2024 welcomed with enthusiasm by the citizens of Cibarusah

GOVERNMENT

February 24, 2024 –

Published by: Diskominfosantik press room –



Read: 75 times BOTRAM: Bekasi Regency Regional Secretary Dedy Supriyadi attended the Botram (Continuously Collaborate in Service) event of the Bekasi Regency Population and Civil Registration Service (Disdukcapil), at the mini- Cibarusah City Stadium, Saturday (02/24/2024). PHOTO: JAJA JAELANI/NEWSROOM DISKOMINFOSANTIK CIBARUSAH – Residents of Cibarusah District enthusiastically welcomed the Botram (Continuously Collaborating in Service) event of the Bekasi Regency Population and Civil Status Service (Disdukcapil), which was held at the mini- Cibarusah City Stadium, Saturday (02/24/2024). The first Botram event in 2024 will feature around 41 stalls from the Bekasi Regency government and private agencies, which collaborate to provide services. At this place, people can enjoy various services for free, easily and quickly. “We see great public enthusiasm and enthusiasm for the Botram program, which provides public services that are easy to access and quick to process,” said Bekasi Regency Regional Secretary Dedy Supriyadi after the opening of the event. Seeing the public's interest and enthusiasm, Dedy Supriyadi believes that the Botram event is a very suitable program to facilitate community affairs and has become a routine program implemented by the Bekasi Regency Government. “Apart from this, in Botram this time, the services of relevant departments and agencies have also increased and are of interest to the public, so I am sure this program will be very beneficial to the community,” he said. Meanwhile, Head of the Population and Civil Status Service of Bekasi Regency, Carwinda, said that Botram's activities were an effort by the Bekasi Regency Government to provide better services and get closer from the community. “Yes, this is the first Botram program in 2024, and we will carry it out in 23 subdistricts this year. After Cibarusah, on March 9, we will implement it in West Cikarang District,” he explained. In fact, for the next Botram, his party is trying to provide a cheap deal from the Department of Commerce and Bulog to help the community amid rising food prices. “We hope that it will be easier for people to get the best services from local government and that all services here will be free,” he said. Services provided include population and civil status services, jobseeker card and employment information services, health services, BPJS and KIS services, PBB services and changes to data, blood donations, zakat, infaq and sodakoh services from the Amil Zakat (Baznas) Bekasi agency. Regency, animal health services and other services. Journalist: Soni Suganda Editor: Yus Ismail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bekasikab.go.id/botram-perdana-tahun-2024-disambut-antusias-warga-cibarusah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos