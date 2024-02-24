Nikki Haley Slams Trump's 'Disgusting' Comments About Black PeopleExBulletin





Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media after voting Saturday in Kiawah Island, S.C. Haley called former President Donald Trump's comments about black voters 'disgusting' . Chris Carlson/AP .

switch captionChris Carlson/AP

Chris Carlson/AP

Nikki Haley called Donald Trump's comments about black people at an event Friday “disgusting” and proof that Republicans would lose the presidential race if he were the nominee.

This is the chaos that comes with Donald Trump. This is the offensive that is going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say that Donald Trump cannot win the general election. He won't do it.

Speaking at the Black Conservative Federation gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday evening, former President Donald Trump made a series of incendiary comments about black voters, including suggesting that black voters support because of his criminal charges and that they “kissed” his mug. filmed and that he could only see black people in the audience due to the brightness of the stage lights.

“Black people are on my side now because they see what’s happening to me is happening to them,” Trump said of his various charges. “Does this make sense?”

From left, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, right, appear on stage as former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks at the Black Conservative Federation's Annual BCF Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, Friday. Andrew Harnik/AP .

switch captionAndrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Haley, speaking to reporters after voting Saturday in the South Carolina primary near her home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, said the comments are the latest example of a “huge warning sign” he is the GOP candidate.

“It's disgusting, but that's what happens when he sets off the teleprompter,” Haley told reporters after voting on Kiawah Island. “This is the chaos that accompanies Donald Trump. This is the offensive that is going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say that Donald Trump cannot win the general election. He won't.”

Haley's argument to voters is that Trump is the chaos candidate who will only hurt the Republican Party in November.

She is currently trailing in the polls behind Trump in South Carolina and across the country as the primary continues next week in Michigan.

NPR's Sarah McCammon contributed reporting to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/24/1233718517/nikki-haley-donald-trump-black-voters-race-election-day-sc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos