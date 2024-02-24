Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed agreed to Modi's demand for Hindu temple in 5 minutes, says UAE diplomat





New Delhi:At a conference in New Delhi, a senior UAE diplomat recalled that it took President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan five minutes to accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request for a Hindu temple in the Gulf country during one of the first visits by Indian leaders to the country. United Arab Emirates in the mid-2010s. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived [to the UAE], one of his first requests was to obtain land for the Indian community to build this magnificent Hindu temple. We saw this as a first test of the relationship, Anwar Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said on Friday. It took Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan five minutes to say, sure, let's find the right place, said Gargash, who also served as the UAE's minister of state for foreign affairs from 2008 to 2021.

Show full article







Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) was, at the time, the de facto leader of the UAE during the poor health of his brother Sheikh Khalifa, then the country's president. In 2022, MBZ became president of the United Arab Emirates. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi visited the Gulf country to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It was his seventh visit to the United Arab Emirates. This came a month after he inaugurated a Ram temple in Ayodhya, built on the grounds of a demolished mosque. Although it is the third temple built in the UAE, it is the largest temple in the Middle East built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site. This was first announced by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the UAE in 2018, and a foundation stone laying ceremony was held a year later. According to Gargash, this was an example of building a relationship that previously resembled a maintenance-free garden of olive trees. The UAE and India have deepened their strategic and economic relations in recent years, marked by the signing of a free trade agreement, a series of high-level reciprocal visits and much more. The UAE is India's third largest trading partner, while India is the second largest trading partner of the UAE. Around 3.5 million Indians live in the oil-rich country and are a major source of remittances. Read also : With Modi at the helm, India and the Arab world have become closer than ever. here's why

The Houthis use the Palestinian cause to whitewash their image While speaking about religious extremism in the Arab world, Gargash criticized Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have attacked ships in the Red Sea amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The Houthis are using the Palestinian cause to whitewash their image…[They] starting out as a militia… and then basically becoming a resistance movement, he told the audience. The Iran-backed Houthis have launched attacks in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. In 2019, UAE forces withdrew from a key Yemeni port, the port of Hodeidah, to support a United Nations (UN)-led peace process. The Stockholm agreement stipulated that the Houthis would no longer rule the port; it will be organized on an international scale…. But those parts of the deal did not come to fruition. The Houthis still ruled Hodeidah, Gargash said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis. (Editing by Zinnia Ray Chaudhuri) Read also : Smriti Iranis' visit to Madinah dispels Islamist extremists and Hindu nationalists



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed-agreed-to-modis-request-for-hindu-temple-in-5-mins-says-uae-diplomat/1977718/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos