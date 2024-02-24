Rishi Sunak hints Boris Johnson could make sensational comeback | Politics | News





Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak shared an important moment of unity this evening as the pair came together to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. A simple Instagram post from Mr Sunak has sparked fresh questions about Mr Johnson's role in the Tories' upcoming general election campaign, weeks after the Prime Minister signaled he could be open to the return of his predecessor. On the social media platform, Mr Sunak shared a photo collage of solidarity images between the UK and Ukraine. The four-shot reel included photos of him and Mr Johnson greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr Johnson was tagged in the Prime Minister's post, with the caption: Two years since Russia's barbaric and deplorable invasion of Ukraine. Britain was with you then and we are with you now – for as long as it takes. Ukrainian Slava.”

Speaking to ITV, Mr Sunak expressed his pride in their collaboration and admitted they had spoken just a few months ago. Asked if he would like the former prime minister to return to his cabinet, Mr Sunak said: “I am proud of the work we have done together. And we worked well together for a long time. Ultimately, there are, you know, well-documented differences Mr Johnson's allies told the Express they welcomed Mr Sunak's indication that the door was open and called for the 2019 election winner to be deployed as a key weapon in future general elections. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Boris is the Conservative Party’s most effective campaigner, so his support would be a tonic for the Tories. Sir Michael Fabricant added: “I'm all for Boris coming back in one way or another and bringing in others too.

A return by Mr Johnson would echo David Cameron's shock return with his appointment as Foreign Secretary. Mr Johnson spent the day in Ukraine, where many revered him as a hero. He said he was honored to stand with President Zelensky on this key anniversary and promised that with their indomitable courage, I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin's forces. However, he warned that victory will only be achieved if the West provides them with the military, political and economic aid they need. Today the government announced a $245 million increase in Ukraine's artillery reserves, accompanied by a significant supply of ammunition.

