Trump says he supports IVF following Alabama embryo ruling





ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) Former President Donald Trump said Friday he would strongly support the availability of IVF and called on Alabama lawmakers to preserve access to the treatment that has become a new hot spot during of the 2024 presidential election.

It was his first comment since an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that led some providers in the state to suspend their in vitro fertilization programs and left Republicans divided on the issue.

Trump, in a message on his Truth Social network, said: Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support creating strong, prosperous, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!

The all-Republican Alabama Supreme Court, one of the most conservative courts in the country, has ruled that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law. Since then, some Alabama clinics and hospitals, including the University of Alabama Health System at Birmingham, have announced pauses in IVF services.

AP correspondent Ed Donahue says Republican presidential candidate is speaking openly about IVF.

The fallout has deepened divisions among conservatives over abortion and other reproductive services during a campaign year already fraught with debates over whether Republicans should maintain national limits on abortion after the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, his last major opponent for the GOP presidential nomination, have both warned against an outright national ban and have now distanced themselves from the Alabama case.

As president, Trump appointed three of the justices who overturned Roe and paved the way for state lawmakers across the country to impose drastic restrictions on abortion access.

Trump cannot run from his record, any more than the millions of women his actions have hurt, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, President Joe Biden's campaign manager, said in a statement.

Trump and Haley were campaigning Friday ahead of South Carolina's Republican presidential primary on Saturday, in which the former president is the heavy favorite, although Haley was twice elected governor of South Carolina. Alabama's decision almost certainly won't change the dynamics of the Republican Party primaries, but the conversation has important implications for the general election as Republicans try to avoid being labeled by Democrats as too extreme in matters of reproductive policy.

Leaders of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee acknowledged the stakes in an open memo Friday warning that the Alabama case fuels Democrats who hope to manipulate the abortion issue for electoral purposes. The memo included talking points for Republican Senate candidates, with express support for IVF topping the list of recommendations.

Speaking Friday evening in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump acknowledged tensions among Republicans on the issue and said he had received praise for his support of IVF.

Many politicians were very happy because they didn't know how to react to the decision that had been made, he said. Now they all know how to react.

Haley avoided the IVF conversation on Friday. She said Thursday, after Alabama's ruling, that she considers human embryos, which are the first form of development after fertilization, to be babies. But she also said she disagreed with the Alabama court and said state lawmakers should review the law. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican legislative leaders had already started this conversation before Republican presidential candidates weighed in.

In his social media post, Trump avoided stating that embryos are distinct human beings worthy of legal protection. Her statement instead focused on practical considerations for prospective parents trying to start a family. IVF is usually a several-month process for couples or women who have had difficulty conceiving and maintaining a viable pregnancy naturally. Treatments can cost patients tens of thousands of dollars, with no guarantee that an implanted embryo will become viable and result in a healthy child.

I'm pro-family, Donald Trump Jr. said Friday in Charleston, campaigning on his father's behalf shortly before the elder Trump issued his statement. Families should do what they want to be able to raise a family.

Trump Jr. said he had not discussed details with his father since Alabama's decision, but said he and his father both knew families who used IVF as a way to have children. children.

The former president and Haley found themselves ensnared in abortion and reproductive policy as early as the 2024 campaign.

Trump took credit for the decision overturning Roe, but also warned Republicans from going too far in passing statutory restrictions on abortion, lest the party lose the support of moderate voters. Polls have shown for years that most Americans, even those who consider themselves pro-life, want to retain some access to the procedure.

Still, abortion advocates have suggested that courts should go further and rule that embryos are children, even though that would significantly strengthen restrictions on treatments like IVF. Specifically, the Alabama decision raises questions about what would happen to frozen embryos that are not used in implantation procedures, what financial responsibility patients might have to maintain them if they could not be legally destroyed and what civil and even criminal responsibilities medical providers may face throughout their lives. the process.

While campaigning Friday in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Haley stuck to her argument that Trump, who has been indicted four times, poses too big a risk for Republicans to run again. She reiterated her promise to stay in the primary fight at least until the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, and she again hammered Trump for cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump is siding with a dictator who kills his political opponents, she said, referring to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who died recently in an Arctic prison camp after being imprisoned by the Kremlin government of Putin.

Haley's approach, however, has yet to win over enough Republican voters in the primaries, with Trump winning by wide margins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Even in South Carolina, where Haley was once the state's most powerful and popular Republican figure, she has struggled to win over conservatives.

I guess every one of you wants to see a change in our country, she said later in Mount Pleasant, drawing Nikki's chants! Nikki! Nikki!

But this crowd of supporters was measured in the hundreds. The assets were measured in thousands.

Jim Schurtz, a 72-year-old retired engineer who came to hear Trump Friday in Rock Hill, went so far as to say that Haley had been a terrible governor. Sporting a red Trump hat with a giant T and 2024 on the top, Schurtz said he didn't think Haley would be elected governor if she were to run again.

All she does is demean Trump, he said.

Both Trumps took shots at Haley, saying she was staying in the race to secure post-campaign financial benefits. Trump Jr. suggested that Haley should run for a position on Raytheon's board, referring to the defense conglomerate now known as RTX Corp. The former president mused at her rally about another landing spot: Maybe she wants to get a contract at CNN.

Even if Haley manages to narrow Trump's expected margins, she could see him extend his delegate lead nationally. Of South Carolina's 50 delegates, 29 are awarded to the statewide winner. The remaining 21 are allocated based on results in each of the state's seven congressional districts; each district is worth 3 delegates for the top vote-getter. In 2016, Trump used this system to sweep South Carolina's delegates.

In Rock Hill, Trump spent more time on a series of attacks directed at Biden, former President Barack Obama and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney than on talking about Haley. But, Trump said mockingly, I have an obligation to mention Haley before the polls open on Saturday.

So, he came up with a prediction: she's going to have a really bad day tomorrow.

___

Pollard reported from Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Kinnard reported from Charleston, South Carolina, and Barrow reported from New York. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report from Columbia, South Carolina.

