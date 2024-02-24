'Constitution in danger': Sharad Pawar's veiled digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pune rally





Sharad Pawar lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally today. At a rally in Pune on Saturday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that during the tenure of prime ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani , “the Constitution has never been in force”. hazard”. “This is a historic gathering. We must ensure that a revolution happens. We have seen many leaders. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani, but the Constitution has never been in danger,” Pawar said, in a dig veiled to Prime Minister Modi. Pawar further criticized the targeting of Jawaharlal Nehru's family, highlighting their important role in shaping the nation. He expressed concern over the diminishing attention given to farmer suicides, pointing out that the issue was taken more seriously under the UPA regime. Addressing the ongoing farmers' protests, Pawar highlighted the importance of collective action, saying that despite a year-long struggle, the demands of farmers have not been sufficiently heard or addressed. He called for a united stand to defend the rights of the farming community. Pawar then turned his attention to the allegations of corruption against the NCP leveled by Prime Minister Modi. He challenged Modi to initiate investigations into alleged scams linked to cooperative banks and irrigation, stressing that mere accusations without evidence are insufficient. Pawar highlighted instances where political figures, such as former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Anil Deshmukh, were targeted and jailed without conclusive evidence. “PM Modi accused the NCP of corruption. He said scams took place in cooperative banks and irrigation. I request him to initiate an investigation. He is just making allegations. They have put the Jharkhand CM in jail, targeted Kejriwal. They put Anil Deshmukh in jail.”, said he took Rs 100 crore. This has not been proven in court. Anyone who speaks against him is thrown into prison. We need a change in this country,” Pawar said. Concluding his speech, Pawar called for transformative change in the country, criticizing the practice of imprisoning those who speak out against the government and advocating for a more inclusive and transparent political environment.

