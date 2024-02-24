Bapanas: food aid of 10 kg of rice in North Sulawesi targeting 1,003 KPM





The government is carrying out aid and intervention programs to ensure that the population has sufficient access to food, including rice. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Adi said the 10 kilograms of rice-based food aid symbolically distributed by President Joko Widodo in North Sulawesi (Sulut) targeted 1,003 beneficiary families (KPM). “Today, Mr. President was happy to see the stock directly. Then after meeting with 1,003 beneficiaries of the KPM rice food aid, he (President Jokowi) wanted to ensure that the community could get this rice food aid,” Arief said in a statement. written statement in Jakarta on Friday. Arief conveyed this after accompanying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when reviewing food stocks and rice food aid at the Perum Bulog Paceda Warehouse, Bitung, North Sulawesi. He said the general rice food aid program would be provided to 22 million beneficiary families (KPM) across Indonesia, scheduled until June 2024. According to Arief, various aid and intervention programs have been carried out by the government to ensure that the population has sufficient access to food, including rice, in order to achieve sustainable prosperity and food security. Also read: Bapanas: rice-based food aid to control demand in the community Also read: Bapanas supports MSME exporters with food safety certification Arief stressed that the current rice stock has been well prepared and is sufficient to meet the needs of the population, including the entry of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr 1445 AH. He called on the public not to worry about the availability of rice, let alone buy too much. The government, Arief continued, has prepared carefully to deal with the current situation, to ensure that rice stocks are sufficient. “Actually, there is rice and we guarantee that there is enough. People don't need to panic buy because the government has prepared well in advance, there is no so there is no need to worry about sufficient stock. “In March, we expect a harvest of 3.5 million tonnes,” explained Arief. Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over food aid from the Government Rice Reserve (CBP) to the beneficiary families (KPM) on Friday at the warehouse in Bulog Paceda, Bitung City, North Sulawesi Province (Sulut). “This food aid is the government's effort to prevent prices from rising sharply amid the current rise in rice prices,” Jokowi said, when handing over the CBP food assistance to KPM. Minister of State Affairs Erick Thohir, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimulyono, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/National Land Agency Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono were also present to accompany President Jokowi. Also North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey, Bitung Mayor Maurits Mantiri, Deputy for Food Availability and Stabilization NFA I Gusti Ketut Astawa and Director of Supply Chain and Public Services of Perum Bulog Mokhamad Suyamto. Also read: Bapanas: the Indonesian snack industry participates in the Gulfood trade fair in Dubai Also read: Bapanas: Free food and milk program boosts rural economy Journalist: Muhammad Harianto

Publisher: And Salim

