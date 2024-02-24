Republican candidates audition to be Trump's vice president pick





By Anthony ZurcherNorth America Correspondent

BBC

With the Republican nomination in the primaries stripped of much of its drama, the political debate on the right is turning to the question of who, clearly favored Donald Trump, could choose as his vice-presidential running mate.

The former president himself encouraged such speculation. He sent fundraising emails teasing his choice. During a public forum on Fox News, Mr. Trump responded to a list of six names on his shortlist.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Former Presidential Candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

“Honestly, all these people are good,” he said.

Four of those mentioned spoke this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in suburban Washington. The annual gathering of right-wing activists, lobbyists and corporations – dominated in recent years by Trump loyalists – has become a de facto hearing session for the number two, as well as other former and future officials. the Trump administration.

The former president himself will address the convention Saturday afternoon. A few hours later, CPAC will announce the results of a random poll asking participants to choose from a list of 17 possible choices for Trump's vice presidential nominees.

Mr. Scott, considered a leading contender, campaigned for Mr. Trump in his home state of South Carolina, which holds its Republican primary on Saturday, and did not travel to the convention .

Here's a look at how some of the other vice presidential candidates give their speeches at CPAC and how they are received.

Getty ImagesLeft to right – Tulsi Gabbard, Elise Stefanik, Kristi NoemTulsi Gabbard

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard embarked on an eight-year political journey that took her from the left of Bernie Sanders to the doors of Donald Trump.

After supporting Vermont's socialist Democratic senator against Hillary Clinton in 2016, she ran for president in 2020, championing liberal issues such as government-run health care, free college tuition, and oversight. firearms.

She is now singing Mr. Trump's praises and will headline a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in March.

“This is a man who is a fighter,” she said Thursday night during her CPAC speech. “Her strength and resilience can only come from one place…her genuine love and concern for the future of our country.”

She also warned of a growing threat to American democracy – but the danger, she argued, came from the left's prosecution of Mr Trump.

Watch: We asked the party base who Trump should choose — and if they had anything positive to say about Joe Biden

Ms. Gabbard is discussed by Trump confidant Roger Stone and others on the right, who see her National Guard deployment to Iraq and her American Samoan ancestry, as well as her charismatic stage presence, as ways to expand the the appeal of the former president in a general election.

Ms. Gabbard's criticism of an interventionist U.S. foreign policy also fits well with Mr. Trump's vision of “America First.”

The challenge for Ms. Gabbard lies in her long history of support for liberal issues — and the fear that, as Mr. Trump's chosen vice president, she will be an unreliable heir to his political movement.

That didn't matter much to Joshua Mixon, a CPAC anchor and college student from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. “She's not necessarily a full-fledged Republican, but she's just very smart,” he said. “She is very strong in her beliefs.”

Kristi Noem

It's difficult to develop a national profile as the governor of a state whose name is “Dakota.” Kristi Noem of South Dakota achieved something of a breakthrough in 2020, when she opposed recommended Covid restrictions in her sparsely populated state.

The coronavirus pandemic may no longer be a major political issue, but the connection she made with Mr. Trump — hosting him for a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore in his state in 2020 — made it kept in the vice-presidential conversation.

At CPAC, Ms. Noem highlighted her Covid record, boasting that she was the only governor “who has never closed a single business.”

“We trusted each other,” she said, “and we overcame our challenges together.”

She also noted that she was one of the first public officials to support Mr. Trump's 2024 campaign, lashing out at some of those who ran against him — and who could be his rivals for vice -presidency.

“Why did all these other candidates enter the race?” she asked. “For themselves? For personal benefit? To put themselves in the spotlight for a limited time?”

Ms. Noem wants to make sure that Mr. Trump's supporters at CPAC — and, by extension, the man himself — know that she has been with him all along.

Elise Stefanik

Since her election to Congress in 2014, Elise Stefanik of New York has continued to rise through the ranks of the House of Representatives. She has also gradually moved closer to Mr. Trump’s orbit.

His star turn came last year, when his aggressive questioning of three university presidents during a hearing on anti-Semitism on college campuses made national headlines. Two of those presidents resigned after intense criticism of their response to his questions.

“I have a spine of steel,” Ms. Stefanik said in her CPAC speech. “Just ask the presidents of Harvard and Penn…past presidents of Harvard and Penn.”

This newfound notoriety, along with wholehearted support for Mr. Trump during his two presidential impeachments, has propelled her to the top of vice-presidential speculation.

A slick video played before she took the stage at CPAC featured numerous clips of Mr. Trump praising her efforts. The unspoken message: The former president talks about her regularly – and likes what he sees.

During her speech, she noted that she was the first member of Congress to support Mr. Trump's bid for re-election in 2024 and boasted that her congressional district in upstate New York , which she removed from Democratic control, is now the “country of Trump and Elise”.

It almost seemed like she was presenting a campaign slogan for 2024.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The tech entrepreneur ran for the Republican presidential nomination this year with a novel strategy of effusively defending and praising the man most likely to defeat him in that contest.

Beating him is exactly what Mr. Trump did, as Mr. Ramaswamy dropped out of the race after finishing a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses in January.

While this strategy was not a great way to challenge the former president, it was effective in gaining his favor and earning him a place on stage at campaign rallies and, occasionally, a chance to run for office. express.

At the Ronald Reagan Dinner hosted by Cpac on Friday evening, Mr. Ramaswamy said Mr. Trump would lead conservatives to victory in what he called a war for America's future.

“There is no compromise on either side of this war,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy's rhetorical agility ended up being part of his undoing in his own presidential campaign, as many Republicans found his aggressive debate performances irritating. But it could allow him to be scrutinized more closely as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Byron Donalds

The little-known Florida congressman burst onto the political scene in January 2023. He was the candidate for speaker of the House of Representatives that conservatives briefly supported to show their disapproval of the eventual winner, California's Kevin McCarthy.

Since then, Mr. Donalds has capitalized on his moment in the spotlight by stepping up his criticism of President Joe Biden and defending Mr. Trump on conservative cable television.

Getty ImagesByron Donalds openly criticizes President Biden

On Thursday morning, the 45-year-old took his turn in front of the CPAC crowd, delivering a mostly right-wing boilerplate speech.

“He's a solid conservative with common sense,” said Dixie Ferguson, who traveled to CPAC from Walla Walla, Washington. “For a younger man, I think he has tremendous leadership qualities.”

If Mr. Trump seeks diversity in his vice presidential pick — but doesn't feel comfortable with Mr. Scott — Mr. Donalds, who is black, could be another option.

One stumbling block, however, is a constitutional provision prohibiting a presidential ticket with two candidates from the same state.

Either Mr. Trump or Mr. Donalds should find a new legal home, at least temporarily.

J.D. Vance

JD Vance was a critic of Trump in 2016, calling him a “total fraud.” However, like several contenders for the vice presidency, Mr. Vance was favorable to the former president.

The transition occurred around the time that the author of Hillbilly Elegy, the bestselling book about the struggles of rural American life, was turning to politics in 2022, winning a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio as a Republican.

At CPAC on Friday, Mr. Vance sat down for an interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt rather than giving a formal speech.

Much of the conversation focused on Ukraine – a topic where Mr. Vance's and Mr. Trump's views on the need to quickly reach a negotiated settlement overlap.

“We don’t like Russia invading Ukraine, but the question is: what can we do about it?” he said. “Many people are convinced that diplomacy is a dirty word… We want the killings to stop.”

ReutersM. Vance campaigned with his own version of the former president's populist rhetoric

Mr. Vance is the only white man regularly on Mr. Trump's shortlist of vice-presidential candidates, which is notable given the Republican Party's — and Mr. Trump's — insistence that Personnel decisions should be color neutral.

This reflects the consensus view that the former president must find a way to broaden his appeal beyond his political base, and the vice-presidential selection is one way to do that.

If Mr. Trump seeks to improve his standing in the Midwest, perhaps November's most important electoral battleground, then choose a running mate from Ohio — one intimately familiar with the plight of voters working class white people – might help.

