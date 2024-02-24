Trump sparks fury by claiming black people love him because of his photo: live





Trump says black people like him because of his accusations

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump said black voters love him because of his indictments and his mug shot at the Black Conservative Federation gala in South Carolina.

I was charged for nothing. They were doing it because of their election interference. And then I was charged a second time, a third time and a fourth time, Mr. Trump said. And a lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against.

The passport photo, we've all seen the passport photo, and you know who has adopted it more than anyone else? The black population, he continued.

During another speech on Friday, Fox News had to cut coverage of a rally to conduct multiple fact-checks on Mr. Trump's speech.

While he's entitled to his opinion, he's not entitled to his own set of facts, anchor Neil Cavuto said in a preface to the list of corrections on topics like the stock market and the 2020 election.

Earlier, the former president called on Alabama lawmakers to act quickly to find an immediate solution to protect IVF following a shock ruling by the state Supreme Court that halted treatments in the state.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1708810228 WATCH: No One Was Worse Than January 6 Insurgents, Trump Claims

No One Was Treated Worse Than January 6 Insurgents, Trump Says

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 9:30 p.m.

1708808428WATCH: Trump calls Biden a 'threat to democracy' and claims he's 'a political dissident'

Trump calls Biden a 'threat to democracy' and claims he's a 'political dissident'

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 9:00 p.m.

1708806628WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Capitol Rioters for Their Tremendous Spirit During Incoherent SpeechDonald Trump Praises Capitol Rioters for Their Tremendous Spirit During Incoherent Speech

Donald Trump praised the Capitol rioters for their tremendous spirit during what was described as an incoherent speech in Tennessee. The former US president appeared on stage in Nashville more than 90 minutes late Thursday (Feb. 22) to address the National Religious Broadcasters Association. The Republican presidential candidate said he made Israel the capital of Israel during his presidency, plans to close the Department of Education and praised the Capitol rioters for their formidable spirit .

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 8:30 p.m.

1708804828Cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron: Kimmel roasts Trump's VP shortlist

It's true, Kimmel exclaimed. The forecast is cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron.

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 8:00 p.m.

1708803028Trump says conservatives and people of faith will be hunted down in Biden's second term

Gustav Kilander tells the following story:

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 7:30 p.m.

1708801228CPAC celebrates Alabama IVF ruling as Trump, Republicans distance themselves

At the Reagan dinner Friday evening, Bishop Joseph Strickland, former bishop of Tyler, Texas, broached the subject Republican lawmakers had hoped to avoid: the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling that frozen embryos could be considered embryos. children under state law, saying conservatives needed to guide Republican politicians to support the sanctity of life.

This Alabama court decision was correct according to our Catholic faith, he said while addressing conservative worshipers and donors after an auction that included the sale of portraits of Donald Trump and Jesus Christ and before a speech by unsuccessful presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Bishop Strickland, whom Pope Francis removed from office last year, called on conservative activists to push Republican lawmakers to strongly support the Alabama court's decision.

Read more from Eric Garcia:

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 7:00 p.m.

1708799885WATCH: Trump praises MTG, claims she's highly respected in CongressTrump praises MTG, claims she's highly respected in Congress

Donald Trump praised Marjorie Taylor Greene at a rally in South Carolina on Friday (Feb. 23), calling the controversial U.S. representative a good person. She has been with me for so long, through good times and bad,” the former president said. If times are good, she will call me twice. He is a fantastic person, very intelligent and well respected in Congress. Mr. Trump went on to say that many people don't know how respected MTG is.

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 6:38 p.m.

1708797745Trump criticized for incredibly racist claim that black people like him because of a photo ID

Donald Trump said black voters love him because of his numerous charges and mugshots during a speech at the Black Conservative Foundation gala Friday night.

I was charged for nothing. They were doing it because of their election interference. And then I was charged a second time, a third time and a fourth time, Mr. Trump said. And a lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against. And they actually considered me to be discriminated against. It's been pretty incredible.

The former president currently faces 91 charges in several cases against him. Mr. Trump delivered the speech in South Carolina just hours before polls opened for the state's presidential primary.

The passport photo, we've all seen the passport photo, and you know who has adopted it more than anyone else? The black population, he said later in his speech. It's incredible. You see black people walking around with my photo ID, you know?

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 6:02 p.m.

1708795828ICYMI: Judge to hold hearing Monday on detention of former FBI source accused of lying about Bidens

A federal judge in California will consider whether a former FBI informant accused of lying about a multimillion-dollar corruption scheme involving President Joe Biden's family should remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

US Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts this week in Las Vegas allowed Alexander Smirnov to be released from prison using electronic GPS monitoring. But U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II ordered Smirnov returned to custody after prosecutors asked Wright to reconsider the earlier decision releasing him.

Wright set a hearing for Monday in Los Angeles on the prosecutor's request to keep Smirnov in prison.

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 5:30 p.m.

MSNBC Anchor Calls Out Trump's Incredibly Racist Remarks at Black Conservative Federation Gala

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart called Donald Trump's Friday night speech, in which he claimed that black voters love him because of his numerous indictments and his photos, incredibly racist.

Please, please share [these clips] with your Trump-loving friends, Mr. Capehart told his viewers. These clips, well, they might actually like it. Well, make them understand why what we just heard is so incredibly racist, but also problematic for a democracy. This man should never be president of the United States again.

Mr Capehart also played a clip of Mr Trump saying the gala lights were too bright, meaning he could only see black people.

Katie HawkinsonFebruary 24, 2024 5:00 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-south-carolina-primary-republican-latest-news-b2501856.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos