Indonesia to improve health services in Nusantara





Samarinda, E Kalimantan (ANTARA) – The Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) will improve health services in Nusantara by improving existing facilities and attracting investment in new ones. OIKN Basic Services Director Suwito said on Saturday that there are currently 11 community health centers (puskesmas) and two regional public hospitals (RSUD) in Indonesia's new capital of East Kalimantan. “This will spearhead the provision of health services during the initial phase of the relocation of the capital,” he added. OIKN also improved health facilities, for example by adding medical buildings and equipment and improving the type of hospitals. “Currently, the Sepaku RSUD is still Class D, but we aim to raise it to Class C. Likewise, the Samboja RSUD is being upgraded and we hope that it can be prepared for Class B status by next year,” he said. In Indonesia, public hospitals are classified into four classes based on their facilities and services, with Class A representing the highest level and Class D the lowest. To meet the demand for health workers, which will increase with the increase in Nusantara's population, the OIKN will use, among other measures, internal doctors, independent medical specialists and health workers from health polytechnic schools. “In addition, we will also receive the transfer of specialist doctors and we will also be able to recruit additional health personnel in the future,” he said. Regarding the new facilities, Suwito revealed that the construction of four hospitals is underway in the new capital area: an international hospital of the Ministry of Health, Abdi Waluyo Hospital, Hermina Hospital and Mayapada Hospital. “I hope that before August 17, 2024, before the capital moves, they will already be operational. There are also three additional puskesmas that will be built in the IKN area,” he added. He expressed confidence that health facilities in Nusantara can provide residents with quality, safe and comfortable services. The East Kalimantan government also continues to prepare health workers to support health facilities that will be built in parts of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara. “In the middle of the year, we will add health personnel for IKN. Later, we will also add health facilities, especially in the IKN region and its surroundings,” Jaya Mualimin, head of the IKN office, said on Saturday. health of East Kalimantan. He added that the government is also coordinating with regional governments to ensure the smooth operation of health facilities in and outside Nusantara. Related news: OIKN focuses the development of its food resilience program in Sukomulyo

News on the same subject: Countdown to independence celebrations in the new capital Translator: Ahmad Rifandi, Raka Adji

Editor: Anton Santoso

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/306903/indonesia-to-enhance-healthcare-services-in-nusantara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos