Turkey set to consolidate power in Somalia with murky naval defense deal

When Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met his Turkish counterpart in Ankara earlier this month, he told officials gathered to meet him that relations between Turkey and Somalia were historic, dating back to the 16th century.

According to sources close to the negotiations, he said: “We were proud to have the Ottoman navy on our side against the Portuguese ships” – referring to an intervention in the Horn of Africa seen as having played a key role in the fight against Portuguese ships. colonialist ambitions in the region.

The reference was timely. Days earlier, neighboring Ethiopia signed a deal with Somaliland, granting Ethiopian naval forces access to the breakaway state's coastline and a military base.

Turkey has expressed concerns over the deal, saying the international community should uphold the law and respect and recognize Somalia's territorial integrity after decades of conflict.

In Ankara, Nur asked for help in four areas: increasing the number of Somali special forces trained in Turkey; obtain ammunition, equipment and logistical support for ground forces; strengthen the Somali Air Force; and finally aid in the creation of a navy.

The requests were not unusual. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has invested significantly in Somalia since 2011, establishing the world's largest Turkish embassy in Mogadishu and granting more than a billion dollars in humanitarian aid in the country in response to a deadly drought.

Turkey now has a large military base in Mogadishu and Turkish companies operate the city's airport and port. Turkey is estimated to have qualified more than 16,000 Somali forces, the equivalent of a third of the army, both on Turkish soil and at its base in Mogadishu, known as Turksom.

As Nur and Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler concluded their talks, they signed a framework agreement on defense and economic cooperation. Neither party has publicly revealed its contents.

A “historic” agreement

Then, earlier this week, the Somali government moved the deal to the top of the agenda, first approving it in cabinet and then quickly ratifying it in parliament. The Somali government has still not officially revealed the contents of the agreement.

However, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the deal would allow Turkey to build, train and equip a navy for the country in the coming years.

Barre called the agreement “historic,” adding that it would help authorities prevent “terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing, toxic dumping and any violations or external threats” on the country's coasts.

The President said the agreement would also strengthen Somalia's blue economy, develop crucial economic sectors and create opportunities for the Somali people and the region. He stressed that the deal was not aimed at Ethiopia, a sentiment that did not convince regional analysts.

A Somali source close to the deal told Middle East Eye earlier this week that Turkish warships would be stationed in Somalia's seas, primarily to protect it against piracy and terrorism.

No official statement from Turkey has been made since the Somali announcement that first revealed some details of the deal, although some people question whether the agreement mandates Ankara to protect Somali waters.

But sources from the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed to journalists on Thursday that Ankara had indeed signed a naval cooperation agreement with Mogadishu.

“At the request of Somalia, we will also provide the support we provide in the fight against terrorism in the field of maritime security,” a Defense Ministry source said. “Thus, we will help Somalia develop its capacity and capabilities to combat illegal and irregular activities in its territorial waters.”

Turkish officials declined to comment on the contents of the agreement, waiting for the ratification process to be completed in Turkey. But it is not even clear when this process would begin. The feeling given to Turkish journalists is that this is essentially a continuation of current Turkish aid, which is helping Somalia develop its military capabilities to counter armed groups like Shabab.

However, official Somali statements as well as Somali media reports suggest that Mogadishu expects Ankara to protect its territorial waters from violations. If so, it could bring Turkey into conflict with Ethiopia.

“Ankara is not looking for adventure to go to war against other nations” – Mehmet Ozkan, professor

Mehmet Ozkan, a professor at Turkey's National Defense University and an expert on African affairs, told MEE that Ankara had neither the will nor the intention to position itself against Addis Ababa.

“Of course, the Turkish naval presence in Somali territorial waters would act as a deterrent against terrorism, piracy and others,” he said. “But Ankara is not looking for adventure to go to war against other nations.”

Ozkan noted that Turkey has already been present on the Somali coast and the Gulf of Aden for more than 10 years, as Turkish warships are part of a UN anti-piracy force.

In fact, the Turkish parliament earlier this year extended the force's mandate for another year.

“The Turkish presence in Somalia pursues many objectives, but in terms of direct Turkish national interest, the benefits are limited,” Ozkan added. “What Turkey is looking for in the Horn of Africa is a projection of power and a focus on its prestige, showing its capabilities and strength to other countries in the region, signaling that it is ready to contribute to their defense in a mutually beneficial manner.”

Counterweight

People close to Ankara told MEE that the deal could be seen as a counterbalance to the Ethiopian move, but Turkey also has friendly relations with Ethiopia and has no intention of torpedoing them.

“Turkey has armed drones in Somalia that are helping Mogadishu fight against al-Shabaab. The same drones were openly sold to Ethiopia, saving it from a catastrophic defeat in 2022 against Tigray,” he said. indicated a source.

Although Turkish sources do not acknowledge it, developing Somali waters for its maritime resources, such as fishing and energy, could be most beneficial to Ankara.

“Somalia’s economic development is as important as its fight against terrorism” – Turkish diplomatic source

The Ankara insider said establishing a naval base in Somalia would be a success given the position of Turkish forces in the region, as Turkey could better supply its base in Mogadishu and help better coordinate its military forces.

“But when it comes to potential underwater resources like oil and gas, the issue of Al-Shabab must be settled once and for all, and territorial conflicts with separatist states must be resolved,” the source added.

Other Turkish diplomatic sources told MEE that the Somalia deal was in line with the six-year security plan that was approved by the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and the United States in December in New York.

“Somalia’s economic development is as important as its fight against terrorism,” said a Turkish diplomatic source.

“This agreement aims to cooperate in the areas of defense and security, which will ensure the effective and efficient use of Somalia’s economic resources.”