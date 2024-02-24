Carrie Johnson melts hearts with weekend adventure with kids





Carrie Johnson made sure her children enjoyed their weekend, with the mother-of-three heading to Peppa Pig Land with her eldest children Wilfred, three, and Romy, two. Little Romy seemed so excited that she even started running towards the theme park as the family got out of their car. And as you can see in the clip below, tThe young people had fun during a dinosaur-themed safari.Wilfred even wearing a knitted dinosaur hat to match the theme. WATCH: Carrie Johnson's kids enjoy a day at Peppa Pig World Carrie shared several photos from their adventure with Romy watching in awe as the group approached the theme park entrance, as well as a short clip of the four main characters from Peppa Pig. Other photos saw Romy taking a water ride and hugging a figure of the popular children's character. The day ended with Wilfred sharing a hug with one of the characters while Carrie joked: “6 hours at Peppa Pig World. Always smiling.” ©Instagram Romy was excited for this day The mum-of-three looked very fashionable in a puffer jacket, while adding a red hat and tartan scarf to keep warm. Meanwhile, Wilfred and Romy wore a pair of polar bear-covered puffer jackets. Earlier in the month, Carrie and her family made the most of the February holidays and enjoyed a winter break in Somerset. On her Instagram account, Carrie documented the picturesque beach scenery and cobblestone streets, as well as stunning snaps of her young brood. ©Instagram Romy had a great time at Peppa Pig World “Typical British holiday so far. It rained, the sun came up for five minutes, then it rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today today,” Carrie wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself. the eldest puts on a blue bomber jacket while looking at the sun. Another image saw Wilfred donning the electric blue number in a cute brother photo with his sister who also wore a comfy suit. Hers was a cute lilac number that she paired with orange Wellington boots adorned with bear faces. ©Instagram Peppa Pig World is Boris and Carrie's children's favorite place Carrie looked so glamorous in a leopard print coat as she walked along the beach holding her son's hand and carrying baby Frank on her front. She teamed the piece with a pair of black flared jeans, a pair of Converse and black sunglasses. Carrie shares her three children with her husband and former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. The family of five live in a beautiful country house, Brightwell Manor, in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire. ©Instagram Carrie enjoyed her day with her children The sumptuous residence has a vast garden with a duck pond and a family of ducks. The house of 3.8 million people is 400 years old and is still surrounded by the original moat on three sides. RELATED:Carrie Johnson's Baby Frankie Looks So Adorable with Wild Hair and a 'Cutest' Knitted Sweater for a Cozy Photo READ:Carrie Johnson Shares Adorable Details About Baby Frankie's First Valentine's Day

