Trump says black voters like him more because of his indictments and photo ID





COLUMBIA, SC Former President Donald Trump sought to appeal to Black voters Friday night in South Carolina by repeatedly citing the 91 criminal charges he faces and comparing them to the criminal justice system's unfair treatment of minorities in America.

A lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against. And in fact, they considered me to be discriminated against. Maybe there's something to that, he said right after speaking about the accusations.

He also cited his mug shot taken in Georgia last summer after he was accused of trying to overturn the state's election results as the reason black voters would turn to him in November. Trump said he now sees black Americans wearing mugshots on their T-shirts.

When I took the mugshot in Atlanta, that mugshot is number one, Trump said. He added that the black population has embraced it more than anyone else.

He also said: I am indicted for you, the black population.

Trump faces 91 counts in four separate cases for allegedly mishandling classified information, obstructing justice, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and falsifying business records in connection with hush money paid to an adult film star.

The former president spoke for about 90 minutes before a room of about 500 Republicans at the Black Conservative Federation's annual awards gala held at a convention center here. The crowd applauded and laughed at some of his more incendiary lines and many attendees vigorously defended Trump. He was flanked on stage by five prominent black leaders, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and was congratulated by Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C. ) in a speech in front of him. arrived.

The speech is part of his campaign effort to increase support among Black voters, which has been higher in recent polls than that of some former Republicans but remains low compared to Black support for President Biden.

Trump has often been criticized by Democrats and some Republicans for his positions on race, including having dinner with a white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, at his Mar-a-Lago club; said there were a lot of great people on both sides after a deadly white supremacist riot in Charlottesville; and called countries like Haiti shitholes while in the White House. For years, he amplified the false conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama, born in Hawaii, was actually born in Kenya.

In his speech Friday, Trump said black voters should choose him over Obama, part of a story he told about alleged airplane negotiations during his presidency. Would you prefer the black president or the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price, he said, adding that he repeatedly called Obama Barack Hussein Obama, increasing his inflection on the middle name.

Trump did not mention the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that took place under his presidency during the summer of June 2020. At the time, he tweeted: When the looting starts, the shooting starts.

The audacity of Donald Trump to address a room full of black voters during Black History Month as if he were not the proud ambassador of modern racism. This is the same man who falsely accused Central Park 5, questioned the humanity of George Floyd, compared his own impeachment trial to a lynching, and caused the unemployment gap for black workers to increase during his presidency, Biden campaign spokeswoman Jasmine Harris said. Donald Trump has been showing Black Americans his true colors for years: an incompetent, anti-Black tyrant who holds us in such low esteem that he publicly dined with white nationalists a week after declaring his 2024 candidacy.

The most recent Quinnipiac poll this month found Biden leading among black voters 79 percent to Trump's 19 percent, little changed from January's Quinnipiac poll. In 2020, according to network exit polls, Black voters supported Biden by a wider margin, 87% to 12%.

But Trump's advisers say they see a major opportunity, particularly with black men.

Does anyone know Romney? He got 4 percent, Trump said, referring to the percentage of black voters who supported 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney, who was supported by 6 percent of black voters according to exit polls.

Overall, the message to black voters Friday night was one of economics and public safety. Trump told the crowd that unemployment, crime and border crossings would all be lower under his presidency and he cited a series of statistics that he said showed black voters should abandon Biden. You want to be able to go get a loaf of bread and not get shot, he said.

Joe Biden and the radical left have abandoned everything that black Americans care about, Trump said, calling Biden a racist and attacking him for his 1994 crime bill. Trump has repeatedly attacked Democrats for crimes in cities like Baltimore, Chicago and New York.

He told the crowd about pardons for many people in office, including Alice Johnson, a black woman who was convicted of drug charges. Trump said pardoning people was a highlight of his presidency because people were very grateful to him for the pardons and said he pardoned many people in the room, but it was unclear who. He said a black television host wasn't grateful enough for him passing the First Step Act, which reduced sentences for certain crimes, and cited the law as another reason why black Americans should support him.

I let a lot of people out, Trump said.

Trump repeatedly told the crowd that illegal immigrants were going to take their jobs, and that they should support his candidacy because he protects their jobs by deporting illegal immigrants and blocking immigration.

But the workers coming in, he said, would take your jobs and they would take Hispanic jobs and they would take union jobs.

Trump said his personal experience made him believe black workers deserved good-paying jobs, boasting of his experience as a New York developer.

I have built a lot of buildings and the black workers are excellent workers. They did an incredible job, he said.

On several occasions, he asked black supporters to be recognized by name in the crowd. When a black supporter stood up, Trump said he couldn't see him.

The lights are so bright in my eyes and I don't see too many people. But I only see black people. I don't see any white people. That's how far I've come, he said, to cheers and laughter.

At one point on stage, he went off on a tangent to discuss whether Barry Bonds or Babe Ruth held the home run record in baseball. When the other black men on stage said it was Bonds, who was black, Trump turned to the crowd and said he would agree that it was Bonds.

But he admitted it was because of the audience.

In front of another group, maybe I'm with the Baby, he said, again laughing.

Isaac Arnsdorf in Washington contributed to this report.

correction

A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to the conservative Black Federation. This is the Black Conservative Federation. The article has been corrected.

