Indictment of Imran and Bushra in corruption case postponed until 27 – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Friday postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a ₹190 million corruption case to February 27, as the Islamabad High Court ( IHC) is preparing to appeal their conviction in the Toshakhana case and the figure. case on February 26.

Newly appointed judge Nasir Javed Rana, who replaced Justice Mohammad Bashir as he retires in a few weeks, has resumed proceedings at Adiala jail where the complaint filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Mr. Khan and Bushra Bibi. .

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain, his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mirza Shehzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari are also among the suspects in this reference, but instead of joining the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, they fled and were later declared delinquents.

In the makeshift courtroom, Mr. Khan wore a red sweater, sky blue shirt and blue pants when the case came to trial.

Only a few journalists were allowed to go to the seating area, which did not have suitable seats, some distance from the gallery to watch the trial. However, they were unable to hear the arguments properly.

When Mr. Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, pointed this out to the judge, the latter suggested that he share the details with the media at the end of the hearing.

The defense lawyer said the prosecutions in the Toshakhana and Cipher cases violated Mr Khan's right to a fair trial. The trial in the encryption case was canceled twice by the Islamabad High Court due to serious illegalities, he maintained, while asking the judge to conduct the proceedings in the 190 million case of pounds sterling in the same way as other cases.

Judge Rana allowed Mr Khan to see a dentist in the prison after informing the judge that he was 70 years old and needed medical treatment. His lawyer stressed that in the past seven months, Mr. Khan had never sought relief on medical grounds.

The former prime minister also requested permission to meet his wife, Bushra Bibi. The judge granted the request.

Institutions have collapsed

Speaking to the media, Mr. Khan said institutions such as the judiciary and NAB had collapsed during the government selection process. The rigged elections were aimed at undermining his party's position, he said, adding that efforts were being made to cover up massive fraud.

The PTI founder claimed that former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, who had made serious allegations against the chief election commissioner and the chief justice, was tortured after being arrested from a vehicle in Vigo and had was forced to recant his confession regarding election rigging. .

Objections to appeals removed

Meanwhile, the IHC disposed of the appeals of Mr Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Bushra Bibi against their convictions by the lower courts.

A division bench is expected to hear appeals challenging their convictions in the Toshakhana and Cipher cases on Monday.

As PTI chief Sardar Latif Khosa had earlier told the media about filing the appeals, lawyer Syed Ali Zafar rushed to the court registry and filed the appeals in a hurry without finalizing them .

The Registrar then raised administrative objections to the appeals, believing that the legal team had filed them prematurely, and contacted the lead counsel, Advocate Zafar.

The legal team then fulfilled the requirements and the objections were ultimately lifted.

Published in Dawn, February 24, 2024

