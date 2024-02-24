Google admits Gemini AI inaccuracies on political topics after biased remarks on PM Modi





Google, the tech giant, announced on Saturday that it had quickly responded to concerns about the Gemini AI tool. The tool was criticized by the Indian government for its perceived “biased” response to a question regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We worked quickly to resolve this issue. Gemini is designed as a creativity and productivity tool and is not always reliable, especially when responding to certain requests regarding current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something we are constantly working to improve, Hindu Businessline quoted Google spokesperson as saying. Google clarified that the Gemini AI tool is developed in accordance with its AI principles and includes safeguards to detect and test various security risks. The company emphasizes its commitment to identifying and preventing harmful or policy-violating responses within Gemini. The debate over chatbot programming was sparked by a post on social media platform X on Friday, sparking concerns raised by the Indian government, which hinted at potential action against the company. In response to a question whether Prime Minister Modi is a fascist, the Gemini AI tool said he is “accused of implementing policies that some experts have called fascist.” The tool specifies that these accusations stem from factors such as the BJP's Hindu nationalist ideology, its suppression of dissent and its deployment of violence against religious minorities. The allegedly biased AI response has sparked a debate over chatbot programming, with the Indian government expressing concerns and indicating potential action against Google. In contrast, when a similar question was asked about former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Gemini AI tool provided no clear answer. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has acknowledged the issue of alleged bias in Google's Gemini AI tool in response to a post on a verified journalist's account. The government had expressed concerns over the tool's response to a question regarding Prime Minister Modi, indicating potential action against Google. These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediate Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Penal Code, he said on the social media platform X by tagging Google AI, Google India and the ministry. of Electronics and Computer Science (MeitY). Again on Saturday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed to Google that explanations regarding the unreliability of AI models do not exempt platforms from the laws. He warned that India's digital citizens should not face unreliable platforms and algorithms. The government has already said this – I repeat for @GoogleIndia… Our DigitalNagriks should NOT be experimented with unreliable platforms/algos/models… “Sorry, unreliable does not exempt not the law,” Chandrasekhar posted on X. Following its apology for inaccuracies in historical depictions, Google on Thursday temporarily halted image generation by the Gemini AI chatbot. The company highlighted its commitment to information quality in all its products and highlighted the implementation of safeguards and tools to deal with poor quality information. In the event of a poor/outdated response, we quickly implement improvements. We also provide easy ways for people to verify information with our double-check feature, which evaluates whether there is content on the web to support Geminis' answers, he adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-admits-to-gemini-ais-inaccuracies-on-political-topics-after-biased-remarks-on-pm-modi-418820-2024-02-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos