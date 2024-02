Most polls see incumbent Istanbul mayor ahead against ruling AKP candidate

The latest surveys by six pollsters suggest that outgoing Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has a lead over Murat Kurum, former Minister of the Environment and current MP of the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) in power. Local elections on March 31. With less than 40 days to go before Turkey's highly anticipated local elections, Istanbul, Turkey's economic powerhouse and largest city, is witnessing a closely watched election campaign between Mamolu and Kurum. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan officially announced Kurum's nomination as the AKP's candidate for mayor of Istanbul earlier this year, aiming to win back the city after a historic defeat in the 2019 local elections. Erdoans' AKP and its predecessors, the Welfare Party (RP) and the Virtue Party (FP), governed Istanbul for 25 years until Mamolu's victory, which marked a significant change in the political landscape of the city. Mamolu's victory in 2019 was not without controversy, as the initial election results were contested by the AKP, leading to a re-run. Despite allegations of irregularities, mamolu won the second round by an even larger margin. Mamolu is considered Erdo's most powerful political rival. He faces a political ban and prison time for insulting his comments about election officials in 2019 following a politically charged trial, if confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal. Although results vary from survey to survey, five of six recent polls show Mamolu in the lead. Di-En Research sees mamolu at 43.8 percent compared to Kurum's 38.2 percent, and YNEYLEM gives mamolu a clearer lead of 39.1 percent compared to Kurum's 32.9 percent. However, one of the ORC Researchs polls suggests a closer race, with Kurum slightly ahead with 37.7 percent to Mamolu's 36.5 percent. Kurum's reputation has suffered from public backlash following a landslide earlier this month at a gold mine in Erzincan province, which placed him at the center of criticism. The incident left nine workers trapped under 10 million cubic meters of mud and sparked fears of a cyanide crisis due to the chemical's use in gold mining. Environmental advocates and local officials sought to shut down the strip mine after a cyanide leak caused by a burst pipe during Kurum's term as environment minister in 2022. The factory closed for a few months but then reopened after its operator paid a fine, sparking an outcry among Turkey's opposition parties. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

