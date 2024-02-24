Donald Trump says his four criminal cases have boosted his support among blacks | US News





Donald Trump said his four criminal cases boosted his support among black Americans because they involved “discrimination.”

The former president also said the photo taken of him after he was accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 US election in the state of Georgia had been 'embraced' by the 'black population' .

Speaking at an event for black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's Republican primary, Trump compared his own legal troubles to the historic legacy of bias against African Americans in the U.S. justice system.

Image: The photo Trump was referring to – taken after he was indicted on 13 counts of election fraud in Georgia. Photo: Reuters

The former president, who hopes to return to the White House in November's US elections, said Friday at the annual Federation of Black Conservatives gala: “I've been indicted a second time, a third time and a fourth time , and A lot of people said that's why black people loved me, because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, and they actually considered me to be discriminated against.

He added: “It's been pretty amazing, but maybe there's something to it.”

Trump is the dominant favorite to be the Republican nominee in the election and is favored to comfortably beat UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the primary in South Carolina – his home state.

The primary gives the state's Republican voters the chance to decide who their candidate will be in the election.

Image: Nikki Haley greets a supporter in South Carolina

Trump has centered his third campaign for the White House on his grievances against U.S. President Joe Biden and what he claims is a “deep state” targeting him as he faces four criminal cases.

The former president faces charges in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, keeping classified documents at his Florida property and allegedly arranging payments to a porn actress.

The fourth case involves accusations that he criminally conspired to overturn his narrow defeat in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election.

Speaking about the photo taken in connection with the Georgia affair, Trump said at the event: “When I did the photo in Atlanta, that photo is number 1. You know who adopted it more than anyone ?The black population.”

Trump's presidential campaign predicted he could do better with black voters in November than he did four years ago, citing Mr. Biden's faltering poll numbers among African-American adults.

“The lights are so bright in my eyes that I can't see too many people. But I can only see black people. I can't see white people. That's how far I've come,” said Mr. Trump said. to the laughter of the audience Friday evening.

He also said he knew many black people because his properties were built by African-American construction workers.

Republicans face an uphill battle courting black voters, who overwhelmingly support the Democratic Party.

As black voters' enthusiasm for Mr. Biden has cooled over the past year, only 25% of black Americans said they had a favorable opinion of Trump in a December AP-NORC poll.

Earlier this week, Trump compared himself to Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in a remote Arctic prison on February 16.

Trump prepares for the Republican primary

The former president hopes to win his fourth straight primary against Ms. Haley in South Carolina.

Trump entered the primary with a huge lead in polls and the support of the state's top Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott, a former rival in the race.

Ms. Haley repeatedly promised to continue if she lost her home state.

