Trump calls himself a 'proud political dissident' in CPAC speech





OXON HILL, Md. (AP) Former President Donald Trump made November's presidential election a day of reckoning and declared himself a proud political dissident during a speech to conservative activists outside Washington on Saturday while he once again hid his campaign under religious images.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on the day of the Republican primary in South Carolina, Trump painted an apocalyptic vision of the future if President Joe Biden wins a second term as the two prepare for a rematch election expected.

For hardworking Americans, November 5 will be our new day of liberation. But for the liars, cheats, fraudsters, censors and impostors who have commandeered our government, it will be the day of reckoning, he declared to loud applause. When we win, the curtain closes on their corrupt rule and the sun rises on a bright new future for America.

Trump also presented himself as a proud political dissident days after comparing himself to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the main political opponent of Russian autocratic leader Vladimir Putin, who died in a remote Arctic prison after being imprisoned by the head of the Kremlin.

I stand before you today only as your former and hopefully future President, but as a proud political dissident. I am a dissident, he told the crowd.

Trump was speaking at this year's CPAC rally as voters went to the polls in South Carolina. The former president is widely expected to beat his latest Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley, in the state where she served as governor for two terms. While Haley has vowed to stay in the race until next month's Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states vote for Trump, the campaign is hoping he can reach the delegate threshold to clinch the nomination in March.

Last year, Trump used his speech at CPAC to tell his supporters that his 2024 campaign would be one of retaliation.

In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your judge. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your punishment, he said then.

This time he presented himself as a savior standing between his supporters and near anarchy by speaking out about the hordes of illegal aliens rushing across our borders, warning that the country's social security system and education system were going to distort and collapse, and claiming that gangs are going to invade your territory.

These are the stakes of this election: Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me, he said, describing Biden's leadership as a train express rushes towards servitude and ruin.

Voting for Trump is your ticket back to freedom, it is your passport out of tyranny and it is your only escape from Joe Biden and his gangs, a fast track to hell. And in many ways, we are living through hell right now, he said, adding that: The unprecedented success of the United States of America will be my ultimate and absolute revenge.

In fact, violent crime is down nationally, according to the most recent FBI statistics. And despite public perception, recent economic data showed growth accelerated last year while inflation returned closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% target, giving wrong to Wall Street and the academic economists who predicted a recession.

This year's CPAC conference featured a parade of Republican lawmakers and MAGA figures who echoed Trump's attacks on Biden's border policies, his handling of the economy and Trump's assertion that 91 criminal charges he faces in four separate jurisdictions are nothing more than a baseless attempt. by the Biden administration to harm his candidacy. There is no evidence that Biden influenced the accusations in any way.

In response to Trump's speech, Ammar Moussa, the Biden campaign's rapid response director, called the former president a loser.

Under his presidency, America lost more jobs than any president in modern history, women in more than 20 states lost the freedom to make their own health care decisions because Trump overturned Roe, and the MAGA wing of the Republican Party lost its mind by putting Trump's quest for power over our democracy, Moussa said in a statement.

The lineup included a handful of Republican vice presidential candidates, including former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as foreign leaders like El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Argentine president, on the right. wing populist Javier Milei.

Colvin reported from Columbia, South Carolina.

