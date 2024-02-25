PM Modi begins two-day visit to Gujarat with roaring roadshow in Jamnagar | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a vast roadshow Since Jamnagar airport after arriving in Gujrat. Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', a large number of people lined up on both sides of the road as PM Modi The cavalcade headed towards the Circuit House.

During the two-kilometre journey, the prime minister waved and greeted his supporters, who included women and children.

The Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, BJP state president CR Paatil and other leaders at the Jamnagar air base.

Prime Minister Modi will spend the night at the Jamnagar circuit house. He is expected to attend two functions in Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts of Saurashtra on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on February 25. He will also inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

As per a government statement, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Rajkot AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and address a rally at the city's racecourse grounds later in the evening.

The statement also said that the Prime Minister will conduct a one-kilometre roadshow from the old airport. instead of the public gathering.

PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate four more newly constructed AIIMS, located at Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) and Kalyani (West Bengal).

The Prime Minister will also launch key projects including power generation projects in Kutch, inauguration of the new Mundra Panipat oil pipeline project, a new cardiology hospital in Vadodara and doubling of the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway line, among others.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to offer prayers at the Shri Beyt Dwarkadhish Mandir and then inaugurate the four-lane cable-stayed bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka Island.

“The 2.32 km bridge, comprising 900 meters of double-span cable-stayed central section and a 2.45 km long approach road, was constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore. The four-lane bridge of 27.20 meters wide has paths 2.50 meters wide on each side”, according to an official press release.

The Prime Minister will also visit Dwarka town and offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large gathering nearby.

From this hall, he will inaugurate or carry out the inauguration of several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, according to the official statement.

