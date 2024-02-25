Trump enters South Carolina Republican primary to embarrass Haley





CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

Former US President Donald Trump seeks to win his fourth straight primary on Saturday against Nikki Haley in South Carolina, aiming to embarrass his last major rival for the Republican nomination.

Trump entered the primary with a huge lead in polls and the support of the state's top Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a former rival in the race. Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump, has spent weeks crisscrossing the state that twice elected its governor, warning that the dominant front-runner, who is 77 and faces four indictments, is too old and distracted to be president again.

In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has become the party's nominee. But Haley has repeatedly vowed to continue if she loses her home state, even as Trump positions himself for a likely general election rematch against President Joe Biden.

Trump supporters, including those who supported Haley during his time as governor, seemed confident the former president would pull off a solid victory Saturday.

I supported her when she was governor. She's done some good things, Davis Paul, 36, said as he waited for Trump at a recent rally in Conway. But I just don't think she's ready to take on a candidate like Trump. I don't think many people can.

Trump invaded the state for a handful of large rallies between fundraisers and events in other states, including Michigan, which holds its Republican primary on Tuesday.

He drew much larger crowds and campaigned with Governor Henry McMaster, who succeeded Haley, and Scott, who was elevated to the Senate by Haley.

Speaking in Rock Hill on Friday, Trump accused Haley of staying in the race to hurt him at the behest of Democratic donors.

All she's trying to do is make us suffer so they can win in November, he said. We are not going to allow this to happen.

At some of those rallies, Trump made comments that gave Haley more fodder for her stump speeches, such as her Feb. 10 question about why her husband, currently deployed in the South Carolina National Guard in Africa, had not campaigned alongside him. Haley turned that point into an argument that the frontrunner doesn't respect service members and their families, a long-standing criticism that has followed Trump, dating back to his suggestion that the late Sen. John McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam, was not not a hero. because he was captured.

That evening, Trump said he would encourage countries like Russia to do whatever they want against NATO member countries that have failed to meet the alliance's defense spending goals. transatlantic. Haley presented this moment as proof that Trump is too unstable and weakening when it comes to Russia.

After one of Haley's events, Terry Sullivan, a U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Hopkins, said he had planned to support Trump but changed his mind after hearing Haley's criticism on his comments to NATO.

A country can say whatever it wants, but when there is an agreement between other nations, we must join the agreements of other nations, not just ourselves, Sullivan said. After listening to Nikki, I think I am now a Nikki supporter.

Haley made an indirect appeal to Democrats who, in large numbers, missed their own presidential primary earlier this month, adding a line in her speech that anyone can vote in this primary as long as they don't did not vote in the February 3 Democratic primary.

Some of those voters showed up at his events, saying that while they planned to vote for Biden in the general election, they planned to go to the GOP primaries on Saturday to now oppose Trump.

In any other campaign cycle, a home state loss could hurt a campaign. In 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio left office shortly after losing Florida to Trump, after his campaign argued that the political winds would turn in his favor once the campaign moved to his home state.

And Haley's campaign can't name a state in which she believes she will be victorious over Trump.

But in a speech this week in Greenville, Haley said she would stay on the campaign trail until the last person votes, arguing that those whose elections come after early primaries and caucuses deserve the right to have the choice between candidates.

Haley also used the speech that many had seen as an announcement of the end of her campaign to assert that she did not feel the need to kiss the ring, as others had done, perhaps in the 'optics of becoming Trump's running mate.

I have no fear of retaliation from Trump, Haley reiterated. I'm not looking for anything from him. My own political future is not a concern.

