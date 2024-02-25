



Xi JinpingThe South-North Water Diversion Project will connect four of the country's major rivers, directing the precious natural resource to drier areas in the north. China. The 49 billion euro project will draw water from the Yangtze, Yellow, Huaihe and Haihe rivers, transporting 44.8 billion cubic meters of water per year to northern cities at risk of drought. Three routes will cover the eastern, western and central regions of China as part of the project, which took 50 years to design and construction will take another half-century, according to reports. It will help supply households, industry and agriculture in northern China, where the region's growing population has put high demand on the resource. Groundwater has historically been overexploited in the north, leading to shortages in rural areas, according to water-technology.net.

Chinese dictator Mao Zedong first proposed the idea of ​​transferring water from the south to the north in 1952, with the aim of improving water supplies to cities, including the capital, Beijing. Work began on the eastern portion of the project in December 2002, while construction of the central section began a year later. The eastern route will be just over 717 miles long and will require 23 pumping stations. Although this project aims to improve water security in the north, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, while also causing environmental damage, according to internetgeography.net. Neuroject.com considers this project to be one of the largest construction projects in the world in 2024.

Others include NEOM Ciy in Saudi Arabia, which has a total cost of 371 billion, according to Neuroject.com. Las Vegas' Madison Square Garden Sphere also made the list, alongside the International Space Station and London's Crossrail, now known as the Elizabeth Line. Another project in China is the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, recognized by neuroject.com as the longest sea-crossing bridge-tunnel system in the world. The 34-mile-long bridge-tunnel system is made up of a series of three cable-stayed bridges, an underwater tunnel and four artificial islands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1870476/china-north-south-water-transfer-project-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos