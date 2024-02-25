Donald Trump wins South Carolina Republican primary





AP: Donald Trump declared winner of South Carolina presidential primary

Updated: 7:20 p.m. EST, February 24, 2024

Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, according to the Associated Press. (Trump speaking live above) See SCGOP President Drew McKissick's full statement below: "South Carolina is Trump country again! That was true in 2016 and 2020, and South Carolina Republicans just put an exclamation point on it today. His promises made, his promises. Staying on schedule is what has strengthened our country before, and can do so again. If we want to grow our economy, close our southern border, and save our country from a radical left-wing agenda, then we must unite our Party now and put Donald Trump in power. BACK to the White House in November, said SCGOP President Drew McKissick. South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain released the following statement on the SCGOP primary results: The stage for November has been set and the choices South Carolinians will have when voting. Voters have seen what's at stake: Donald Trump is running to ban abortion nationwide, end the Affordable Care Act, and gut Social Security and Medicare, all while dismantling the fabric of our democracy. ""Three weeks ago, a diverse coalition of black voters, rural voters, Medicare beneficiaries, students, teachers, military personnel and veterans turned out overwhelmingly to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they're ready to take it to the polls one more time so they can continue to set records. achievements for South Carolina. Full results here. or below: If you don't see the results below, click here.

GREENVILLE, South Carolina —

Donald Trump has been declared the winner of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, according to the Associated Press.

(Trump speaking live above)

See the full statement from SCGOP President Drew McKissick below:

“South Carolina is Trump country again! It was true in 2016 and 2020, and South Carolina Republicans just put an exclamation point on it today. His Promises Made, Promises Agenda outfits is what has strengthened our country before, and can do so again. If “We want to grow our economy, close our southern border, and save our country from a radical left agenda, then we must unite our party now and put Donald Trump back in the White House in November,” said SCGOP President Drew McKissick.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain released the following statement on the SCGOP primary results:

The stage for November is set and the choices facing South Carolinians in the voting booth are becoming clear. Voters have seen what's at stake: Donald Trump is running to ban abortion nationwide, end the Affordable Care Act, and destroy Social Security and Medicare, all while dismantling the fabric of our democracy.”

“Three weeks ago, a diverse coalition of Black voters, rural voters, Medicare beneficiaries, students, teachers, service members and veterans came out overwhelmingly to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they're ready to take it to the polls once again so they can continue to achieve record-breaking achievements for South Carolina.

Full results here. or below: If you don't see the results below, click here.

