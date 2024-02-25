Congress can't think beyond dynasty, corruption and appeasement: PM Modi | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the Congress party cannot think beyond dynasty, appeasement and corruption, and said development of the country was never on his agenda from day and that he had always focused on forming a government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several development projects in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing on Saturday. (ANI)

Modi was virtually addressing the Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh program attended by BJP leaders from across the state at the district headquarters. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and officials were present at the main event at the Budha Talab Indoor Stadium in Raipur.

Modi also laid the foundation stones of ten development projects worth over 34,400 crores and said that when India becomes the third largest economy in the world in the next five years, Chhattisgarh will reach new heights of development.

Those who ruled the country for a long time after independence did not think big and continued to make decisions keeping (their) political interests in mind. The Congress was elected time and again but forgot to build the future of the country, the Prime Minister said.

Their (Congress) focus was only on forming a government while moving the country forward was never on their agenda, he said.

Today also, the dasha and disha (condition and direction) of the Congress are the same as before. Congress cannot think beyond dynasty, corruption and appeasement. Those who only work for their own family can never think about their family. But for Modi, you all are the Modis family. Your dreams are Modis resolution. That is why I am talking today about developed India and developed Chhattisgarh, Modi said.

To each of the 140 million Indians, this servant has given a guarantee of his commitment and hard work, he said while recalling his 2014 guarantee of making every Indian proud of the image of India in the world.

Likewise, strong action is being taken against those who have looted the money of poor citizens. This money is used for the social protection program for the poor, he added.

Free rationing, free medical care, affordable medicines, housing, running water, gas connection and toilets for the poor. This work is ongoing, Modi said.

Ten years ago, Modi had given a guarantee that we would create an India according to the dreams of our ancestors. Today, look around you, a new India is being built, just like the dreams of our ancestors. We are building Naya Bharat. Did anyone think 10 years ago that digital payments could be made even in villages? Did we ever think that a son who went to work outside the country could send money to his family in the village?… Today, it has become possible, he says.

The Prime Minister further targeted the Congress by referring to a statement made by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that only 15 paise of a rupee meant for the welfare of the people reaches them, and said that if the same situation prevails at present, so one can imagine what would have happened today.

Over the last ten years, the BJP-led Center has transferred more than 34 lakh crores into the bank accounts of the people of the country through direct transfer of profits. If the Congress had been in power and the 15 paise tradition had continued, 29 lakh crore on 34 lakh crore was allegedly siphoned off by the middlemen, he said.

When corruption ends, development begins and creates ample employment opportunities, Prime Minister Modi said, highlighting the development of health facilities and educational infrastructure, as well as the construction of new roads and railway lines.

The government is working to reduce electricity bills of consumers to zero, he said, mentioning Prime Minister Surya Ghar's free electricity scheme, which aims to cover 1 crore households across the country.

He said the government would provide financial assistance directly to bank accounts for the installation of rooftop solar panels, where 300 units of electricity would be made free and excess electricity produced would be bought back by the government, thereby creating additional revenue for citizens worth thousands of dollars. of rupees.

Modi also mentioned the government's focus on transforming annadata into urjadata by helping farmers install small-scale solar power plants on arid agricultural lands.

The Prime Minister hailed the BJP government in the state, saying it had started fulfilling the guarantees (election promise) given by the two-engine government.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech, the Congress said it reflected the fact that for the last 10 years, its government had done nothing.

In the last 10 years, Modi ji has only misled the nation through his speeches. He has nothing to give to the people. I wanted to ask him what happened to inflation and his claim that he will control inflation in 100 days. He should also explain why farmers' incomes have not been doubled as he had promised? Farmers are demanding MSP (minimum support price). Who is responsible for this farmers' protest? Chhattisgarh Congress chief spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said.