[POPULER NASIONAL] Reasons why Democrats want to join Jokowi's cabinet
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Democratic Party explained the reasons for their decision to join the President's government Joko Widodo (Jokowi), after being outside the government for 9 years.
According to Secretary of the High Council of the Democratic Party Andi Mallarangeng, one of the reasons why they joined Jokowi's government was to enter the cabinet without changing the position of representatives of other political parties.
Meanwhile, political expert Ikrar Nusa Bhakti questioned the steps taken by number 2 presidential and vice-presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming to involve Jokowi in the design of the shadow cabinet.
1. Reveal the reason why AHY accepted the offer to become Jokowi's minister, Democrats: We are not expelling anyone…
Secretary of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Andi Mallarangeng, explained the reasons why his political party joined the government of President Joko Widodo.
This acceptance was linked to the general chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), who finally accepted the offer of the post of Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN).
“There are two reasons why we accept it. First, we don't expel anyone. For example, if we enter another ministry and then someone is expelled. It doesn't feel good,” he said. said Andi in a special interview with GASPOL. Kompas.com broadcast Friday (2/23/2024).
“But it was the previous minister, Mr. Hadi (Hadi Tjahjanto), who later became the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, so we accepted the vacant position. So, come here, joke with everyone world because those who were replaced were happy, those who replaced them were happy,” he said.
The second reason is that the position offered is in a ministry that has nothing to do with politics. Rather, it is a ministry whose function is more to provide services to the community.
2. Jokowi involved in cabinet formation, observer: is this a permanent cabinet or Prabowo's cabinet?
President Joko Widodo's plan to involve President Joko Widodo in preparing the government cabinet posture of presidential and vice-presidential candidate (capres-cawapres) number 2, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka is put back into question question.
Political expert Ikrar Nusa Bhakti said if the plan comes to fruition, Jokowi's involvement in preparing the cabinet structure must be limited.
Otherwise, it could actually raise questions in the public about whether the cabinet structure will actually reflect the government's cabinet. Prabowo-Gibranor representation of the continuation of the Jokowi government cabinet which will end this year.
“In my opinion, it should be limited, yes. Why? If it is not limited, then we wonder if it is a continuation of Jokowi's cabinet or Prabowo's cabinet?” said Pledge inside Evening compass Of Compass TVFriday (2/23/2024).
Pledge stressed that the new government will no longer be the Jokowi era after two periods in power.
According to him, Jokowi's contribution to leading the Prabowo-Gibran couple to win the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) did not necessarily give him the space to get involved in the preparation of the cabinet.
“If Pak Jokowi still has the opportunity to do this, then people will also ask questions,” said Ikrar.
“Does this mean that Jokowi's government is still a continuation? Or is Pak Jokowi still being given power that arguably he is no longer allowed to be in power. So it’s a big question mark for the company,” he continued. .
