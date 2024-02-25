Former President Donald Trump's New York State Civil Fraud Verdict





Orin Kerr posted a thought-provoking response to my post criticizing New York State's $450 million civil fraud verdict against Donald Trump a few days ago. Orin pointed out that New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed other civil fraud lawsuits against companies, as well as the suit she filed against Donald Trump, which he is useful to know. But, in my view, the civil fraud suit filed against former President Donald Trump was a case of selective prosecution for a victimless crime, brought because of Trump's political views and because he is the de facto candidate of the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential election. Selective prosecutions raise both due process and equal protection clause issues, the type that led the framers to ban the Bill of Attainder and Ex Post Facto laws. , clauses which are also relevant here.

Orin disputes my assertion that New York banks do not rely on borrowers' statements about the amount of wealth they possess, but that they make their own independent assessment of borrowers' wealth, so that Trump's alleged fraud was a victimless crime. No harm, no foul. Orin gives as a hypothetical example a person who drives home, legally drunk, arrives home safe and sound, then is arrested and deprived of their driver's license because they put the public in danger. Orin argues that this is entirely appropriate behavior by police because the drunk driver put the general public at risk in violation of the law. By analogy, Orin argues that Trump endangered the New York real estate market by borrowing money while offering inflated valuations of his real estate assets, even though lenders were updating his valuations and conducting their own independent appraisals before he granting loans which he repaid in full.

First, there is a fundamental difference between Orin's hypothesis and what Donald Trump actually did in this victimless civil fraud case. Donald Trump signed contracts to borrow money from private lenders, who then conducted their own due diligence on the value of his real estate assets. There was a contractual relationship between Trump and the wealthy banks from which he borrowed. Trump has repaid all the money he borrowed, and no victims in the New York state civil fraud case have claimed they were defrauded. But when a person drives home legally drunk and arrives safely at their home and living room, other drivers and pedestrians on the road that the drunk driver has put in danger do not consent to their action. There is no contractual nexus for taking the risk in Orin's hypothesis, whereas there was a contractual nexus between Trump and those who lent him money. Witnesses have said they would happily lend Trump money in the future, and no one has come forward to accuse Trump of fraud except the politically ambitious New York State Attorney General, who likely sought to win over Democratic primary voters who pathologically hate Trump into a future governorship. or senatorial primary.

Second, even if Orin is correct that driving home drunk is a crime even if you arrive home safely, there is no prosecutor in the world who would seek to strip such a person of his license to drive, as Orin would do, or to enter his property. In Edwards v. Police, 2 New Zealand Law Review 194 (1994), Edwards was riding his motorcycle home and was followed by a police officer who believed Edwards to be intoxicated. Edwards arrived home, turned off and parked his motorcycle in his driveway, then the police officer following Edwards arrested him on his own property and took him to the police station against his will, and a breathalyzer indicated the presence of alcohol.

On appeal, Edwards' conviction was overturned, with the court stating: “Edwards was subjected to unlawful restraint and detention amounting to assault and false imprisonment.” *** [I]It is important in a case like this that the Court tangibly justifies and recognizes the substantial violation of rights that occurred. The only way to do this is to exclude evidence that directly and materially led to the violation. ” Steven Got Calabresi et al., The US Constitution and Comparative Constitutional Law: Texts, Cases, and Materials, 1325 (Foundation Press 2016). We strongly suspect that most American juries, judicial investigators, or district attorneys would have the Same reaction in Edwards v. Police, which the New Zealand Court of Appeal reached. Technically, Edwards broke the law by riding his motorcycle home while he was in a state of intoxication, but the police officer who arrested Edwards once he safely reached his own property was found to have committed “assault and false imprisonment.”

Third, Orin places great emphasis on the fact that in New York State you need a state license to do business and that such licenses, once obtained, require ethical conduct. In Germany, Japan, South Africa and Israel, on the other hand, there is the right to engage in any professional activity, subject to the power of the government to pass regulations by means of just laws, promulgated for the general good of all the people. Most American states regulate more than 100 different occupations, most of which do not harm the general good of the people at large. Among the regulated professions are: a butcher, a florist, a tanning salon owner, a barber, a plumber or even an optician. These laws would all be unconstitutional in Germany, Japan, South Africa or Israel. The constitutions of these four countries all explicitly protect freedom of occupation. Such laws exist in the United States, however, only because Justice Stephen Field's dissent in The Slaughter-House Cases, 83 US 36 (1873) received only four votes, not five. The Supreme Court redoubled its support for unfettered regulation of professional freedom in Williamson v. Lee Optical Co., 348 US 483 (1955), where she applied rational basis text to professional freedom claims. In my opinion, these Supreme Court decisions are deeply flawed and should be overturned. Of course, there are professions for which a license should be required, including: doctors, airplane pilots, engineers or lawyers. State regulation of your freedom to conduct a business in New York State should be permitted when just laws are enacted for the general good of all the people. Corfield v. Coryell, (6 Fed. Cas. 546, No. 3, 230 CCEDPa. 1823 (opinion of Justice Bushrod Washington). Otherwise, there should be a presumption of liberty; not a presumption of serfdom.

Fourth, the view of some, not necessarily Orin, that we are all born subject to regulation, is in profound contradiction to the view of the framers of the Declaration of Independence and the Fourteenth Amendment, that the President of the House of Representatives, Schuyler Colfax thought he would apply the rights of the Declaration of Independence to the states. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Donald Trump has the constitutional right to do business in the State of New York, without regulation except by just laws passed for the general good of all the people.

I maintain my position that New York State violated Donald Trump's First Amendment free speech rights; its rights under due process, equal protection, excessive fines, and the provisions of the Bill of Attainder; and that he has been deprived of the freedom of occupation that is necessary to protect his “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.” Because New York State's civil fraud verdict interferes with former President Donald Trump's right to run for president, the U.S. Supreme Court should hear this case as quickly as possible.

