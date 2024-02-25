Atlanta, only place in the United States with pandas





There are only four pandas left in the United States.

ATLANTA It will still be months before the San Diego Zoo is receiving new pandas, the first such bears sent to the United States from China in decades. For now, the only American zoo that has them is in Atlanta. But around the world, there are plenty of places to watch these adorable tufts of black and white fur as they munch on bamboo, climb trees, and lounge on their backs. The bear is native to China, where it is considered a national treasure. Here are some of the places where pandas can be seen, including possibly in the wild in China. Zoo Atlanta has four pandas, including the first twins born in the United States in more than a quarter century. Giant pandas typically only care for a single cub when twins are born in the wild, which usually leads to the survival of only one twin. Ya Lun and Xi Lun and their parents, Lun Lun and Yang Yang, could return to China at the end of 2024, unless the loan agreement is extended. The only other place in the Americas where people can see pandas is in Mexico City, at the Chapultepec Zoo. Xin Xin is the last panda in Latin America and was not on loan from China. Indeed, she is the only bear descended from the giant pandas that China offered abroad in the 1970s and 1980s. The second generation panda, born in Mexico, traces its lineage to Pe Pe and Ying Ying, who arrived at the zoo in 1975. One of the last countries China sent pandas to was Qatar in 2022, ahead of the Middle Eastern country hosting the World Cup. The pair reside in an indoor enclosure in the desert country designed to replicate the conditions of the dense forests of China's mountainous Sichuan province. Eight hundred kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds) of fresh bamboo are brought in every week to feed them. Jing Jing, the male, was given the Arabic name Suhail. Si Hai, the female, received the Arabic name Thuraya. In 2019, the Moscow Zoo welcomed its first pair of pandas, a male named Ru Yi and a female named Ding Ding. Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the pandas during an official visit as a sign of respect and trust. The Berlin Zoo is home to Jiao Qing and Meng Meng, arrived in Berlin in 2017. They gave birth to twins, the first pandas born in Germany. These cubs have since returned to China. Giant pandas are restricted to six mountainous areas in southwest China, in the provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Shanxi. A total of 34 pandas were born last year at two bases in Sichuan, including the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, a popular tourist destination in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. There are estimated to be more than 1,800 in the wild, where they are primarily threatened by habitat loss. About 420 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority in China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.11alive.com/article/news/local/atlanta-is-the-only-place-in-us-to-see-pandas/85-b9bb0725-a8ef-45d1-b70f-c301e437e7ea

