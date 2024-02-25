PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know about India's longest cable-stayed bridge | What is news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, which will connect the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. The four-lane cable-stayed bridge is 2.32 km long and was constructed at a cost of around Rs 980 crore. Also known as the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Bridge, it also has solar panels installed on the upper parts of the trail, generating one megawatt of electricity. While laying the foundation stone of the bridge in 2017, Prime Minister Modi had said that it would serve as a link between old and new Dwarka. With a total width of 27.2 meters (89 feet), featuring two lanes in each direction, the bridge also has 2.5 meters (8 feet) wide pathways on both sides, adorned with verses from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna. . Tomorrow, MP @Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting the continent of Okha and the island of Beyt Dwarka. It is constructed at a cost of around Rs. 980 million. It is the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country, measuring approximately 2.32 km. pic.twitter.com/UcnNdwBvvx DD News (@DDNewslive) February 24, 2024 Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, almost 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is located. The construction of the bridge would enable devotees to travel to Beyt Dwarka at any time, unlike before when they could only travel by boat during the day. The construction of Sudarshan Setu aims to benefit around 8,500 residents living on the island and accommodate around two million pilgrims visiting temples in the area. On Sunday morning, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple. This will be followed by a visit to Sudarshan Setu at 8:25 am. He will then visit the Dwarkadhish temple at 9:30 am. Prime Minister Modi will also address a public gathering nearby, from where he will inaugurate several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, according to the official release from the Press Information Office.

