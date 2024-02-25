Politics
Tomorrow, Vale (INCO) and MIND ID agree to sell 14% of their shares
Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Disinvestment of 14% of PT shares Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO) to the public mining holding company, SPIRIT ID It is scheduled to be held on Monday (26/2/2024) afternoon. The two parties also determined the transfer price per share.
“It's close, I already know it agreement in terms of price”, said Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Dadan Kusdiana when meeting at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jakarta, Friday (23/2/2024).
Dadan hopes that after signing the disinvestment agreement, the government, through the state-owned mining holding company, can ensure the continuity of nickel ore downstream from the currently mapped reserves. INCO.
“We want to make sure we can continue to maintain the existing plans at Vale in terms of downstream,” Dadan said.
Vale Indonesia Project
Nickel issuer PT Vale Indonesia Tbk. (INCO) explained the progress of its three giant projects, the Morowali, Pomalaa and Sorowako projects. These advances are delivered simultaneously with the development of the process divestment with MINDID.
Management describes the project Morowali Currently, we have received a new AMDAL for the Bahopi mining zone as well as the Sambalagi industrial zone. The rate of land acquisition for mining areas in mining areas has increased rapidly, allowing us to make significant progress in mining development.
At present, INCO continues the construction of a port for the transport of ore. The construction of the Sambalagi plant has also progressed well and INCO is continuing the EPC contract process for the construction of the plant and supporting infrastructure.
Subsequently, the Pomalaa Project has now progressed through the initial mine construction works, while also finalizing the EPC tender process for the construction of the Pomalaa mine.
“After the signing of the tripartite agreement between INCO, Huayou and Ford “Early last year, we were pleased to inform you that Ford officially became a shareholder of PT Kolaka Nickel Indonesia (PT KNI),” INCO management said in its official statement.
PT KNI is a joint venture established to build and operate the HPAL plant in Pomalaa.
Finally, the Sorowako project signed a definitive cooperation agreement with Huayou for the construction of the HPAL in East Luwu. Currently, Huayou obtains all required permits.
INCO says it is committed to increasing the participation of local workers in business operations and activities, including in growth projects. By December 31, 2023, growth plans INCO employs 98.6% Indonesian workers and 67.6% local workers.
Overall, INCO employs 99.9% of Indonesian workers and 85.6% of local workers, of which 10.2% are female workers, the highest gender participation in the workforce ever.
“We will focus on delivering our growth projects on time, within budget and within approved scope,” management added.
Transfer price of INCO shares
Previously, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif indicated that the joint transfer price agreement with MIND would be in the range of IDR 3,000 per share.
Recently, INCO management clarified the news regarding the transfer price agreement through an information disclosure, Tuesday (20/2/2024).
INCO explained that the company, along with Vale Canada Limited (VCL), MIND ID and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. (SMM) has signed a master transfer agreement.
In the agreement, it is stipulated that VCL and SMM will transfer their proportional stake in INCO of approximately 14% to MIND ID and the transaction is expected to be completed as soon as possible.
“As part of the divestment process, INCO carried out the valuation of the shares using regulatory-based methods and submitted the necessary data to the government to evaluate the price of the divested shares,” wrote INCO management, Tuesday (20/2/2024).
Management stated that no agreement had been signed between INCO and INCO shareholders regarding the price of the divested shares.
INCO continued, the sale of shares will be carried out by VCL and SMM. For the purposes of calculating the number of shares to be divested, assuming all transactions are completed through secondary sales, the pro rata divestiture by VCL and SMM of 14% of Vale's total shares to MIND ID represents 1, 39 billion shares.
“The company is committed to supporting the completion of the divestment process as soon as possible,” management said.
Check out other news and articles at Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://market.bisnis.com/read/20240225/192/1743840/besok-vale-inco-dan-mind-id-sepakati-divestasi-14-saham
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tomorrow, Vale (INCO) and MIND ID agree to sell 14% of their shares
- Kevin Sinclair on his exploits versus WI Academy
- How to Wear Jeans This Spring, According to Men's Fashion Insiders – Robb Report
- Gendarmerie teams informed students about the earthquakes
- PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know about India's longest cable-stayed bridge | What is news
- President Erdogan highlights importance of Turkish citizens in Bulgaria to strengthen bilateral relations
- Peter Sarsgaard: A relative once said to me: You are not an actor, an actor looks like Mel Gibson | Life and style
- Women can achieve greater exercise benefits with less effort than men
- John Cena reveals why she snubbed the role of Barbie! | Entertainment
- Mindkraft 2024 at Karuña University combines technological innovation and social responsibility
- Bearcats see improvement on Day 2 of Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational
- Anne Hathaway 2024 SAG Awards Dress Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada