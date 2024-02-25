Tomorrow, Vale (INCO) and MIND ID agree to sell 14% of their shares

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Disinvestment of 14% of PT shares Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO) to the public mining holding company, SPIRIT ID It is scheduled to be held on Monday (26/2/2024) afternoon. The two parties also determined the transfer price per share.

“It's close, I already know it agreement in terms of price”, said Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Dadan Kusdiana when meeting at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jakarta, Friday (23/2/2024).

Dadan hopes that after signing the disinvestment agreement, the government, through the state-owned mining holding company, can ensure the continuity of nickel ore downstream from the currently mapped reserves. INCO.

“We want to make sure we can continue to maintain the existing plans at Vale in terms of downstream,” Dadan said.

Vale Indonesia Project

Nickel issuer PT Vale Indonesia Tbk. (INCO) explained the progress of its three giant projects, the Morowali, Pomalaa and Sorowako projects. These advances are delivered simultaneously with the development of the process divestment with MINDID.

Management describes the project Morowali Currently, we have received a new AMDAL for the Bahopi mining zone as well as the Sambalagi industrial zone. The rate of land acquisition for mining areas in mining areas has increased rapidly, allowing us to make significant progress in mining development.

At present, INCO continues the construction of a port for the transport of ore. The construction of the Sambalagi plant has also progressed well and INCO is continuing the EPC contract process for the construction of the plant and supporting infrastructure.

Subsequently, the Pomalaa Project has now progressed through the initial mine construction works, while also finalizing the EPC tender process for the construction of the Pomalaa mine.

“After the signing of the tripartite agreement between INCO, Huayou and Ford “Early last year, we were pleased to inform you that Ford officially became a shareholder of PT Kolaka Nickel Indonesia (PT KNI),” INCO management said in its official statement.

PT KNI is a joint venture established to build and operate the HPAL plant in Pomalaa.

Finally, the Sorowako project signed a definitive cooperation agreement with Huayou for the construction of the HPAL in East Luwu. Currently, Huayou obtains all required permits.

INCO says it is committed to increasing the participation of local workers in business operations and activities, including in growth projects. By December 31, 2023, growth plans INCO employs 98.6% Indonesian workers and 67.6% local workers.

Overall, INCO employs 99.9% of Indonesian workers and 85.6% of local workers, of which 10.2% are female workers, the highest gender participation in the workforce ever.

“We will focus on delivering our growth projects on time, within budget and within approved scope,” management added.

Transfer price of INCO shares

Previously, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif indicated that the joint transfer price agreement with MIND would be in the range of IDR 3,000 per share.

Recently, INCO management clarified the news regarding the transfer price agreement through an information disclosure, Tuesday (20/2/2024).

INCO explained that the company, along with Vale Canada Limited (VCL), MIND ID and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. (SMM) has signed a master transfer agreement.

In the agreement, it is stipulated that VCL and SMM will transfer their proportional stake in INCO of approximately 14% to MIND ID and the transaction is expected to be completed as soon as possible.

“As part of the divestment process, INCO carried out the valuation of the shares using regulatory-based methods and submitted the necessary data to the government to evaluate the price of the divested shares,” wrote INCO management, Tuesday (20/2/2024).

Management stated that no agreement had been signed between INCO and INCO shareholders regarding the price of the divested shares.

INCO continued, the sale of shares will be carried out by VCL and SMM. For the purposes of calculating the number of shares to be divested, assuming all transactions are completed through secondary sales, the pro rata divestiture by VCL and SMM of 14% of Vale's total shares to MIND ID represents 1, 39 billion shares.

“The company is committed to supporting the completion of the divestment process as soon as possible,” management said.

