I keep needing personal space





Former US talk show host Wendy Williams has thanked her followers for their love and kind words after it was confirmed she had been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia and aphasia. The 59-year-old's team confirmed earlier this week that she suffered from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Aphasia is a progressive disease that affects language and communication abilities in the brain, while dementia impacts behavior and cognitive functions. After the news was confirmed, Williams released a statement through her management team to update her fans on her evolving condition. She said: I want to say that I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I received after sharing my diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Let me tell you, wow! Your response was overwhelming. The messages shared with me touched my heart, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope other people with FTD can benefit from my story. Wendy Williams hosted her own talk show from 2008 to 2022 GETTY/NBC/SYNDICATION The American star then thanked the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association for their kind words of support and for their efforts to raise awareness about the disease. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated. His team announced the news on Thursday in a press release following a battery of medical tests in 2023. In a statement shared with PR Newswire: Wendy is still able to do a lot of things on her own. Most importantly, she maintains her sense of humor and receives the care she needs to ensure she is protected and her needs are met. Wendy made a statement to her fans BNC/SYNDICATION She appreciates the many kind thoughts and well wishes sent her way! They added that the decision to share her diagnosis was made to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, as well as to raise awareness of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. In 2018, she fainted during an episode of her talk show and later confirmed that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease and then lymphedema. Suzanne Bass, Williams' co-executive producer, spoke about the recent news and admitted that she was saddened by it all. Wendy Williams opened up about her diagnosis GETTY She explained: I'm more sad about her health, not that she can't come back. Having this kind of diagnosis is something definitive. You can come back and see the show, and there are very long periods of silence where she doesn't speak. And you think, “What’s going on? There were first signs [of something wrong] where you search for words, have trouble putting your thoughts together and remembering things. Maybe that’s what was happening at the time.

