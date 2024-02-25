Why Chinese leaders fear Genghis Khan

This dark trend can be seen in the Communist Party's treatment of China's ethnic minorities, a diverse group that alone makes up about 9 percent of the total population. Since Xi Jinping took power in 2012, these groups have lost many of the limited privileges afforded to them and have faced aggressive campaigns aimed at assimilating into mainstream Chinese culture.

Apologists present Xi-era policies as harsh but rational responses to threats. The government's actions in Xinjiang are telling. To defend China's cruelties in the region, including mosque demolitions, re-education campaigns, imprisonment of poets and surveillance of millions of Uyghurs and other minorities, they highlight the dangers of Islamic extremism.

National security is also being used to justify an intensifying campaign to assimilate ethnic Mongols who live in China's northern region of Inner Mongolia. New laws mandating the use of the Chinese language rather than Mongolian in schools and public institutions aim to safeguard national sovereignty. “When protests greeted similar changes in 2020, the local government responded by making the rules stricter. Citing Mr. Xi's calls for ethnic solidarity,” authorities banned some history books and closed memorials of Genghis Khan, the founder of a dynasty that conquered parts of Eurasia and ruled China between 1271 and 1368. Defenders of these harsh policies note that Inner Mongolia is a border region, sharing linguistic ties. , religion and history with an independent and democratic neighboring country, Mongolia.

It is telling, however, that the Xi era has been marked by measures aimed at stifling traditions that pose no imaginable challenge to national security. Chaguan recently visited one of the strangest places on China's ethnic map, the Mongolian county of Xingmeng in Yunnan province. This rural township of about 6,000 people is located in the lush, tobacco-growing hills of southern China, near the border with Vietnam, about 2,500 km from the grasslands and deserts of Inner Mongolia. Locals claim descent from Mongol armies, initially led by Kublai Khan, grandson of Genghis, who conquered the region in the 13th and 14th centuries. According to them, some soldiers remained after their Mongol overlords were defeated and pushed north by the emperors of the Ming dynasty. After a first wave of intermarriage with local women, these Mongols from Yunnan settled as fishermen and carpenters in five villages.

Today, locals praise their ancestors for stubbornly refusing to marry foreigners, insisting on preserving traces of Mongolian language and clothing for more than seven centuries. Declaring himself a descendant of Genghis Khan, a village elder admits that he married a predominantly Han Chinese woman, so my daughter is only half-Mongol.” For the elder, a long-time member of the party, his child is nevertheless entirely Mongolian, because she has inherited the spirit of the Mongolian nation.

The story of Xingmeng was rediscovered in the 1950s, a time of Sino-Soviet friendship, by party officials and ethnographers, as well as envoys from the Soviet-controlled Mongolian People's Republic. Sadly, as Mao Zedong plunged China deeper into paranoid isolation, ethnic minorities with ancient traditions and ties to foreign countries became targets of attack. After China broke with the Soviet Union and descended into the frenzy of the Cultural Revolution, terrible violence reached Inner Mongolia. Tens of thousands of ethnic Mongols were killed, accused of treason and feudal thinking. Far south in Yunnan, minorities have been attacked as part of a political boundary defense campaign targeting border counties. Xingmeng avoided the worst violence, older residents say, although a temple and ancestral clan halls were damaged. Some temples survived because they had been transformed. in schools.

After Mao's death in 1976, Xingmeng experienced a sort of golden age, as history was put to the service of economic development. Teachers from Inner Mongolia came to give language lessons at the primary school. Cement replicas of nomadic tents, horse sculptures and other Mongolian touches appeared. A damaged temple was restored in 1985 as the Temple of the Three Saints, housing statues of Genghis and Kublai, as well as Mongke (brother of Kublais). A Mongolian folk festival, called Naadam, was held every three years It began with ceremonies in honor of these royal ancestors.

No majestic pleasure domes here

Not this year. No worship of Genghis Khan was permitted since the last Naadam began at Xingmeng on December 15 (although early that morning some locals quietly slipped into the temple to light incense before the impassive statues of the Khan ). At the opening ceremony, a parade featured fabric and bamboo models of fishing boats, shrimp, clams, dragons and a large dancing white elephant. A fabric and bamboo model of Genghis Khan on horseback, which appeared at the last Naadam in 2017, was missing.

A few years ago, schools in Xingmeng stopped offering Mongolian language classes. The state also reduced the number of bonus points awarded to students of Mongolian origin who take university entrance exams. At the opening ceremony of the Naadam, local leaders praised Xi Jinping Thought and the ethnic unity of the Chinese nation. In the cobbled streets of Xingmeng, your columnist heard talk of nostalgia and fatalism about the new Naadam, rather than revolt. When asked about the changes, an old man said: All nationalities should unite and all Chinese people should listen to what the party says. Isn't that how it works with political issues in China? »

It takes an implacable regime to hear such comments while still seeing the need for stricter controls. China has such a regime.

