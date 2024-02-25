PM Modi launches world's largest agricultural storage plan; Outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh cr over 5 years | News from India





AT A TIME when Punjab farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price for 23 crops and trying to march towards Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a plan to implement the largest grain storage plan in the world in the cooperative sector.

Inaugurating a pilot project undertaken in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in 11 states under the largest grain storage scheme, Modi said farmers suffered losses due to lack of storage infrastructure . Previous governments never focused on storing agricultural products. Our plan is to set up storage infrastructure of 700 lakh tonnes over the next five years at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. This will enable farmers to store their produce and sell it at the right time according to their own needs. This will also help them avail loans from banks.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for 500 more PACS for construction of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure. Additionally, he inaugurated a computerization project in 18,000 PACS across the country, aligning agriculture with cutting-edge technologies and moving to fully digital payments. The launch of multiple initiatives for the cooperative sector at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi aims to address one of the major storage concerns of farmers, and comes days before the scheduled announcement of dates for Lok Sabha elections and the start of elections. Code of moral conduct. The vision of Sahakar se Samriddhi (prosperity through cooperatives) is to rejuvenate the cooperative sector and empower small and marginal farmers. Cooperatives play an important role in strengthening agriculture. That is why we have created a separate Ministry of Cooperation, Modi said. Today, farmers even export their products through agricultural producer organizations (FPOs). Eight thousand FPOs are already functional. Our goal is to create 10,000 FPOs. Even those who work in livestock and fishing benefit from cooperatives. Our aim is to have 2 lakh cooperative societies, he said. Narrating his experience in Gujarat, Modi said: As chief minister, I have experienced the strength of cooperatives. The world knows Amul and Lijjat Papad. Women led these initiatives. Today, millions of women are part of farmer cooperatives. Considering this fact, we have given priority to women. Modi said women directors are now mandated on the boards of multi-state cooperative societies, and said although it was not discussed much, the move was no less important than the Act. he constitutional amendment paving the way for reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state laws. assembled. Modi sought to align the cooperative system with Indian traditions and said: “Cooperatives are an ancient system in Bharat. Even our shastras talk about it. In the old rural economy, cooperatives were always present. They formed the basis of our autonomous society. It is not only a system but also a spirit. This can yield results beyond resources. Cooperatives solve farmers' problems through group/collective strength. For Viksit Bharat, modernization of agriculture is very important. We prepare PACS for new responsibilities. They also work as centers to run the Prime Minister Kisan Samriddhi Kendra. We have allowed them to sell petrol, diesel and LPG. Their sources of income are increasing. With computerization, they are now connected to Digital India, Modi said. The Prime Minister said that although the country has always been termed as an agrarian society, it had to import edible oil and pulses. Cooperatives could step in to change this scenario, he said, adding that they could also foray into the fertilizer sector and reduce the country's import bill. Explain Cooperatives, the new engine He pointed out that India also needs to import oil for transportation. We need to reduce our import bill. So we are working on the production, purchase and blending of ethanol for sweets. Government companies buy from them. Can't cooperatives enter this area? » said Modi. The Prime Minister urged cooperative societies to facilitate soil testing. We have launched a vast soil analysis program. I call on cooperatives to create small laboratories to analyze soils in your regions, he said. Skills development and training through cooperatives are also priority areas, he said. His government reduced the minimum alternative tax on cooperative societies, bringing it on par with that of the corporate sector and raised the threshold of tax to be deducted at source to achieve income above Rs 3 crore, a Modi said. He also warned that elections to cooperative societies should be transparent and more people should join in them. Earlier, Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said computerization of PACS with a single software would enable farmers to speak in their own language. By August 24, all PACS will be computerized using this software. Eleven godowns (in 11 states) are being unveiled today, and the foundation stone of 500 more will be laid today. Before 2027, we will have 100% storage capacity via cooperatives. PACS will meet all the requirements of modern agriculture, Shah said. BY HARISH DAMODARAN THE GOVERNMENT appears to be placing increasing emphasis on the role of cooperatives in the marketing and storage of agricultural produce, as opposed to public entities such as the Food Corporation of India and the Central Warehousing Corporation. As per the latest available data, the total storage capacity of the Food Corporation of India alone is 361.62 lakh tonnes as on February 1, 2024. Of this, 146.86 lakh tonnes belong to FCI and the rest, 214.76 lakh tonnes. tons, is rented. The storage capacity with state government agencies is another 400.74 lakh tonnes. Together, this amounts to 762.36 lakh tonnes. The new storage plan aims to add an additional capacity of 700 lakh tonnes over the next five years through cooperatives, thereby doubling the existing capacity. The creation of a full-fledged Ministry of Cooperation under Amit Shah and the channeling of non-basmati rice and sugar exports on behalf of the government through the newly registered National Cooperative Exports Ltd, underlines the importance that the government granted to cooperatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah likely believe that the success achieved by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) in increasing the income of farmers in their home state can be replicated across the country. The government may also not expect the private sector to invest much in agricultural infrastructure and marketing. This is understandable, since the private sector is not comfortable with the storage limits and export restrictions imposed from time to time by the government in response to inflationary pressures on food products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-launches-worlds-largest-agri-storage-plan-rs-1-25-lakh-cr-outlay-over-5-years-9179310/

