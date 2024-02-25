Donald Trump will win the South Carolina Republican primary, according to CNN





Former President Donald Trump will win South Carolina's Republican presidential primary, CNN projects, further tightening his grip on the nomination and leaving his last major rival, Nikki Haley, to consider her dwindling options.

The former president has won every Republican nomination so far, first handily beating the field in Iowa and New Hampshire, before cleaning up in Nevada, where Haley was not on the ballot, and in the US Virgin Islands.

But his adventures in South Carolina, which elected Haley governor twice, might be the most impressive of this campaign.

It was a little earlier than expected, and an even bigger victory than expected, Trump told the crowd at his election night in Colombia, shortly after he was projected as the winner.

Flanked on stage by a whos who of Palmetto State political leaders, including Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Tim Scott, Trump said, “I've never seen the Republican Party as united as it is is actually.

While South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham was booed at the Trump event, Scott was greeted at the podium with wild cheers. Since withdrawing from the primaries and supporting Trump, he has become a favorite surrogate for former presidents and a potential vice presidential candidate.

South Carolina is Trump country, Scott told the delighted crowd.

Saturday's result now puts the onus on Haley, who doubled down earlier this week in a speech, declaring: “I'm not going anywhere.”

Next up on the GOP nomination schedule is Michigan, where Republicans will vote in a primary Tuesday. After a few more scattered contests, March 5 will mark Super Tuesday and the opportunity for Trump to move even closer to finalizing his third consecutive party nomination.

Defeated on home turf, Haley's already struggling campaign risks renewed pressure from Republicans who want her to drop out and allow Trump to focus exclusively on his likely rematch with President Joe Biden, who won the Palmetto Democratic primary earlier this month with more than 96 percent of the vote.

Still, Haley's team insists the show will go on. They plan to invest resources in Super Tuesday states, according to campaign manager Betsy Ankney, who told reporters before the polls closed that Haley would continue regardless of the outcome.

We know Trump is a heavyweight. We know he is strong. We know that he has been the de facto leader of the party for eight years. So breaking that hold is going to take a long time, Ankney said. We go through the tape here. We have over 12 events planned in these Super Tuesday states and we were going to keep fighting.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

