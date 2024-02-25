PM Modi inaugurates pilot project for world's largest pipeline storage plan in cooperative sector | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the pilot project of the “largest grain storage plan in the world in Cooperative Sector ', covering 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Companies (PACS) across 11 states.

PM Modi launched several key initiatives in the cooperative sector at an event organized on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for 500 more PACS across the country, focusing on the construction of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure. This initiative aims to integrate PACS godowns into the food grain supply chain, enhancing food security and promoting the economy. development. NABARD supports this collaborative effort, led by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

“For a 'Viksit Bharat', it is important to modernize the agriculture sector. For this, we are preparing organizations like PACs (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) for new roles. These organizations also work under the name of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra.” , Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration.

The initiative is implemented by converging existing programs such as the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and the Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure (AMI). This allows PACS participating in the project to benefit from subsidies and interest rate subsidies for infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a project to computerize 18,000 PACS across the country, aligning with the government's vision 'Sahakar se Samridhi' to rejuvenate the cooperative sector and empower small and marginal farmers. With a financial outlay of over Rs 2,500 crore, this project involves transitioning all functional PACS to a unified national software based on an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

The ERP software ensures seamless integration and connectivity by linking PACS with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks. This initiative aims to improve the operational efficiency and governance of PACS, benefiting millions of small and marginal farmers. NABARD has developed a common national level software tailored to meet the diverse needs of PACS across the country.

The integration of 18,000 PACS on the ERP software was completed, marking an important milestone in the implementation of the project.

Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Modi for transforming the cooperative sector, fulfilling the long-standing demand for a separate ministry for cooperation. Shah pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had created a dedicated ministry for cooperation, addressing a neglected concern for years.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda.

(With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-inaugurates-pilot-project-for-worlds-largest-drain-storage-plan-in-cooperative-sector/articleshow/107962075.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos