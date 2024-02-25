



The southwest province of Yunnan is the source of most Chinese truffles. 02:16 US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Unknowingly Ate Magic Mushrooms in China US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Unknowingly Ate Magic Mushrooms in China Yellen's specific memory of a delicious mushroom dish, according to CNN, sparked media attention in China and the United States, which has been characterized as mushroom diplomacy at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington are straining. were deteriorating. The boom in Chinese truffle exports reflects growing efforts to gain a foothold in the trade of high-end food products, including caviar, saffron and wine, which are taking an increasingly large share of the international market previously dominated by Western producers. While offering a large volume of products with a similar taste but much lower price, the emergence of Chinese exports of expensive food products has also created a problem for the global food trade market, when unscrupulous resellers mix products more expensive with Chinese alternatives and sell them. at the higher price. But Chinese export figures could highlight growing demand not only abroad, but also at home, where agronomists are still discovering new species to cultivate. Changing tastes of China's middle class drive demand for fine meat Before Chinese farmers discovered the value of truffles in Europe and elsewhere, they were used as pig feed. Sichuan province eventually sold black truffles to France, Italy and Germany in 1994, according to a Jiemian News report on Wednesday. According to Tridge, an agri-food data company, China was the world's top exporter of truffles in 2022, ahead of the Netherlands, South Korea and Belgium. Yunnan province produces 300 tonnes of truffles per year, approximately 10 times the annual production of France. However, the French black truffle Tuber melanosporum costs eight times more than the Yunnan tuber indicium, which sells for around $82 per kilogram. Chinese truffles account for more than 80 percent of the total global production volume, with Yunnan producing 60 percent of the overall production. The neighboring province of Sichuan, for its part, produces 100 tonnes per year. But agricultural experts believe that the development of China's truffle economy still faces many challenges. Liu Peigui, a Chinese mushroom expert at the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that although Chinese and French black truffles share 96 percent similarity in their genome sequence, they are not also competitive. These harvesting methods also have a long-term negative impact on the environment, which then leads to lower product quality. Liu Pegui Premature and incorrect forms of harvesting [in China] have led to uneven product quality, hurting its international reputation, Liu said, according to Jiemian News. These harvesting methods also have a long-term negative impact on the environment, which then leads to lower product quality. China, however, is still trying to expand its truffle production and exports by breeding white truffles. In December, a group of Chinese agricultural scientists discovered a species of white truffle that they want to cultivate on a larger scale, with Chinese production volume currently around two tons.

