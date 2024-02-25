Politics
Foreign media highlights Prabowo-Jokowi relations and the future of Rotary
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Foreign media continue to highlight the victory of presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto. This Minister of Defense would have excelled in quick account And real account while the presidential election (pilpres) of the Republic of Indonesia.
United States (US) Media, Associated Press (AP) also discussed Prabowo through a report titled How will Prabowo Subianto, a former general who has never held elected office, lead Indonesia?which was released on February 16, 2024.
In this report, P.A. discuss how Prabowo will govern Indonesia, looking at promises made during the campaign, as well as continuity with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), whose term in office will soon end.
“He will lead a large and diverse island nation whose economy has grown rapidly amid strong global demand for its natural resources, but which will face global economic challenges and regional tensions in Asia, where territorial conflicts and rivalry between the United States and China are profiled,” the media outlet wrote on Sunday (25/2/2024).
Prabowo vowed to continue President Jokowi's modernization efforts, which have boosted Indonesia's economic growth by building infrastructure and utilizing the country's abundant resources.
The policy inherited from Jokowi also requires nickel, Indonesia's main export and another key component of electric car batteries, to be processed in local factories rather than exported raw.
“Prabowo also promised to advance Jokowi's most ambitious and controversial project, building a new capital on the outlying island of Kalimantan, about 2,000 kilometers from the currently densely populated capital Jakarta “, the media reported.
The relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi
AP also explained that Prabowo is Jokowi's former rival who ran against him twice for president in 2014 and 2019. However, after being re-elected, Jokowi asked Prabowo to become defense minister.
Prabowo accepted the offer, which became a springboard for his return to the competition. Prabowo chose Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate.
Prabowo's background and personality stand in stark contrast to those of his hugely popular predecessor. He was known for his short temper and fiery speeches. Jokowi, on the other hand, rarely shows his anger in public.
“Prabowo comes from one of the richest families in the country and his father was an influential politician who served as a minister under the Suharto government and under the country's first president, Sukarno,” added P.A..
According to P.A.It is unclear how Prabowo will respond to political dissent, street protests and critical journalism.
But for now, he appears to have broad support. Unofficial results showed he received more than 55 percent of the vote in a three-way election, enough to win without a runoff.
Prabowo-style foreign policy
On foreign policy, Sana Jaffrey, a researcher at the Department of Political and Social Change at the Australian National University, said Prabowo would likely continue Jokowi's efforts to maintain ties with Beijing and Washington, while refusing to side with side of one or the other.
“This complex balancing act has paved the way for huge Chinese trade and investment for Indonesia. On the other hand, Jakarta is strengthening its defense ties and intensifying its military exercises with the United States under the leadership of Prabowo as Minister of Defense,” he said.
Highlighting Activist Voices
At the same time, a number of activists are still worried about the possibility of Prabowo becoming president after next October.
As a former soldier, write P.A.Prabowo was fired over accusations that he played a role in the kidnapping and torture of activists and other violations.
Prabowo was never tried and vehemently denied any involvement, although several of his subordinates were tried and convicted.
“Winter is coming soon,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International in Indonesia. P.A..
