Donald Trump wins South Carolina primary, Networks project





UPDATE: Nikki Haley told supporters she will continue the race for the Republican nomination, signaling she plans to continue at least until Super Tuesday on March 5.

“Today in South Carolina we get about 40% of the vote. That's pretty much what we have in New Hampshire too. I am an accountant. I know 40% is not 50%. But I also know that 40% is not a small group.

She also said she doesn't believe Trump can beat Joe Biden.

“Almost every day Trump scares people away, including with his comments yesterday,” she said.

The latest vote total shows Trump with 61% to Haley's 39%.

PREVIOUS: Just minutes after the networks projected him the winner of the South Carolina primary, Donald Trump took the stage at his celebration in Columbia, South Carolina.

His decision – removing Nikki Haley before she could speak to her supporters – contrasts with what happened in New Hampshire last month. Haley gave a speech to her supporters in which she seemed victorious, even though she was in second place. This angered Trump, to the point that he spent most of his speech that evening attacking her and her outfit.

All three major news networks aired at least part of Trump's speech, although MSNBC cut it off when the former president called on some of his supporters to also make remarks. CNN also cut away moments later, shortly after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addressed the crowd after receiving resounding boos.

“RIP Reagan’s GOP,” said commentator Alyssa Farah, who was in the Trump administration. “There is something very shocking about seeing Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, who all condemned him after January 6, lining up to do their best impersonation at a campaign rally.”

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump was expected to handily win the South Carolina primary tonight, beating his latest rival in the race for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley.

Haley, the state's former governor, has remained in the race even though experts give her little chance of defeating the former president. Earlier this week, she vowed to stay in the race at least until next month's Super Tuesday. She has increased her attacks on Trump in recent weeks, to the delight of many Democrats.

Given polls that give him lopsided support in the state, Trump's victory is no surprise. And as the networks revealed the exit question results hours before polls closed, it seemed like he had the makings of an explosion.

Cable news channels and streaming news channels all aired special coverage of the primary, although there was little suspense over the outcome, and the main question was whether the race would be announced just at 7 p.m. ET, when polls close. They did it.

On CNN, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) didn't call on Haley to quit, but said, “She's a friend.” I want her to be part of the future of the Republican Party. When Dana Bash asked him if she would have a future if she didn't drop out of school, he replied, “Not really.” The sooner we get together, the better.

But some of Trump's allies pressured her to drop out. After Haley said in a speech earlier this week that she didn't need to “kiss the ring,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote on X/Twitter: “She's going to drop it to lick ass when she stops, like she always does.

South Carolina exit polls showed a very favorable environment for Trump: the electorate was 69% Republican and just 21% independent, a contrast with New Hampshire, which Haley also lost, according to CNN . A whopping 65% of South Carolina voters don't believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, as Trump maintains his baseless argument that the election was stolen from him despite a lack of evidence.

According to AdImpact, as of Wednesday, about $14 million had been spent in South Carolina supporting Haley, compared to $1.3 million for Trump.

On NBC News Now, Garrett Haake attempted to explain Trump's dominance. “Donald Trump, at least in the context of a Republican primary, is a movement. It's a star. I mean, yes, he's a politician, but that's not the point. People feel like they're part of something when they attend his rallies and when they attend these events. And frankly, even when they're asked to defend things that they think might be offensive to other people, they're part of the team and there's a sense of connection that exists there.

The Biden campaign has been focused on Trump as the likely candidate for some time, and in recent days the former president has given them plenty of fodder. The president's re-election campaign quickly highlighted Trump's remarks at an event in Columbia, South Carolina, when he told a gathering of black conservative supporters that “the black population” had embraced his photo “more than anyone else”. “It’s pretty incredible,” Trump said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/02/trump-wins-south-carolina-primary-1235836786/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos