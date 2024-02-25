South Carolina primary: Trump's GOP field advantage is everywhere





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley on Saturday in the South Carolina primary, a victory that clearly underscored the depth and breadth of his support among Republican primary voters as he defeated his only major adversary in his home state.

Trump didn't even need to launch a vigorous campaign, making few appearances and spending relatively little money. Haley has vowed to stay in the race and plans to travel to Michigan, site of the next primary, on Sunday. But this defeat has further eroded the justification for his candidacy, barring an unforeseen event that could derail the former president.

On Saturday night, she vowed to keep fighting.

Here are some takeaways from the South Carolina portion of the campaign:

ALL (REPUBLICAN) POLICY IS NATIONAL

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a primary election night event at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Haley has been talking about her chances in my sweet home state of South Carolina for months. Twice elected governor, first as a Tea Party candidate in 2010, she was universally known in her state, and especially for positive reasons. She had even been Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. His conservative record was clear.

And yet his credentials were no match for Trump's hold on the party.

Trump has now won easily in the Midwest, Northeast and South, bulldozing any regional differences that existed within the party before his rise.

Haley spoke in 2024 about her successes recruiting industries to South Carolina and signing tax cuts and voter ID laws. She valued her international experience. She criticized Trump as too risky, too old, too busy fending off accusations, too close to Vladimir Putin and not close enough to NATO allies. The voters were not influenced.

AP VoteCast data reflects his challenge, particularly on foreign policy. The survey found that about half of South Carolina primary voters wanted the United States to play a less active role in the world, while about 6 in 10 opposed continuing aid to Ukraine for its defense against the Russian invasion. Instead, they were strongly aligned with Trump’s vision.

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a primary election night event at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump invites Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to speak at a primary election night at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina , Saturday, February 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Everything Haley tried reinforced the dynamic: To most Trump loyalists, she seemed like just another politician offering positions within the establishment and trying to unseat their champion.

HALEY STILL HAS NO OBVIOUS OR EVEN LIKELY WIN

Haley reiterated that she planned to stay. The Michigan primaries will take place on February 27. Haley has previously campaigned and advertised there. The grand prize will follow, Super Tuesday on March 5, where about a third of the 2,429 total Republican delegates will be up for grabs in primaries and caucuses in 15 states and one territory. Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, often notes that many states that follow South Carolina have the same open primary rules. But not all. And that didn’t translate into a home victory anyway.

California, a majority Democratic state, does not hold open primaries. So Trump, even in a state where he is not widely popular, will be the favorite in an exclusively Republican context. Michigan has an open primary. But it's a state where progressives and Arab American voters are pushing voters to vote without commitment to protest President Joe Biden's approach to the war between Israel and Hamas. The Biden campaign is fighting back. So that gives Democrats their own fight, with no incentive to override it.

In a speech to supporters Saturday, she praised Trump but said he could not defeat President Joe Biden. She then said she would keep her promise to continue her campaign even if she lost. I am a woman of my word, she said, adding: “I am grateful that today is not the end of our story.

WHAT REALLY FORCES CANDIDATES TO DROPP OUT

Presidential campaigns rarely end directly due to primary losses and delegate counts. They end when a candidate can no longer keep the lights on. And sometimes, donors continue to give long after the scoreboard says it's almost over.

This is often the case when there is a real ideological fight within a party, like Bernie Sanders in 2016, when the democratic socialist was the vehicle for progressive anger against Hillary Clinton and the old guard of the Democratic Party. This time, for Republicans, it's a mix of personality, identity and ideology. Haley is the stand-in for all the Republican check writers who hate Trump and his version of the GOP.

And it’s these anti-Trump Republicans who continue to pay his campaign bills. It's not about delegates. So when Haley insists she'll stay until Super Tuesday, it's because she has the resources to do so. At some point, if it does not undergo a radical reversal, these resources will dry up.

But this campaign comes with a major asterisk. Trump faces more than 90 criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, injecting unprecedented uncertainty into the race.

SPEECHES AND SPIN APART, IT’S ABOUT THE DELEGATES

Haley's determination aside, the ultimate numbers that matter aren't in her fundraising reports. This is delegate math. And Trump was on track to win all 50 delegates in South Carolina, widening his lead and making it increasingly clear that he would reach the majority of 1,215 delegates well before the primary calendar ends in late spring.

HEARING TIME OF THE VP, WITH SEN. Tim Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who abandoned his presidential bid in November, has received particular attention in the unofficial race to become Trump's running mate. First appointed to the Senate in 2012 by Haley, he was Trump's most visible surrogate in South Carolina, often praising a former president who never seems to get too much validation.

Trump certainly noticed.

He's been such a great advocate, Trump said during a Fox News town hall with Scott by his side. He was much better to me than to himself. I watched his campaign and he doesn't like to talk about himself, but hey, does he talk about Trump.

Scott would bring loyalty and effective advocacy to Trump, without overshadowing a former president who is still the headliner. Scott, as the only black Republican in the Senate, could also appeal to Trump in his quest to increase the Republican Party's support among non-white voters.

But Trump is known for flattering those who flatter him, then making another choice.

THE BIDEN COALITION DID NOT SAVE HALEY

Haley never explicitly asked Democrats to help her against Trump, but she might as well have done so. She often reminded South Carolinians, who do not need to register by party, that the primary was open to all voters except the more than 125,000 people who had already voted in the Democratic primary on February 3.

She needed some of South Carolina's remaining Democrats, as well as independents, to essentially give her a Republican version of the coalition that Biden assembled against Trump in 2020. In a South Carolina Republican primary, that would mean a significant support from the wealthiest, most moderate, and college educated. white voters, particularly around Columbia and Charleston. But Haley also needed at least some support from black voters in those areas and small-town South Carolina.

This does not happen.

