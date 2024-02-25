Pros and cons Jokowi will be involved in the formation of the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka (TKN) national campaign team indicated that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would be involved in the formation of the Prabowo-Gibran government cabinet in the future. Currently, the votes of the Prabowo-Gibran couple are far superior to those of Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, so the Prabowo camp already feels that it has won. Jokowi's involvement in the preparation Cabinet Prabowo-Gibran This was initially implemented by the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Expert Council, Dradjad Wibowo. Dradjad even called Jokowi the leader of the Prabowo-Gibran coalition. Also read: Prabowo-Gibran involves Jokowi in the formation of a shadow cabinet for the economic sector “Those who have the power to form the cabinet are Pak Jokowi, because he is in transition. “He is also now pretty much the leader of the coalition,” Dradjad said, as quoted by Kompas.idThursday (22/2/2024). Despite this, when designing the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet, Dradjad emphasized that the merit system would still be implemented. “The (cabinet) constitution process will definitely be based on a merit system. However, there will definitely be a calculation of how many are from political parties and how many are from non-political parties. That definitely exists,” he said. -he declares The leaders of the political parties that support them were also involved Dradjad explained that all general chairmen of political parties (political parties) supporting and supporting Prabowo-Gibran would be involved in preparing the cabinet structure. These political parties include Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party, Crescent Star Party (PBB), Gelora Party, Garuda Party, Prima and Indonesian Solidarity Party ( PSI). . “They (general presidents of political parties) will discuss it. Then the names will be decided, then we will see how many belong to political parties, how many belong to non-political parties, and so on,” Dradjad told the program Kompas evening on Kompas TVFriday (2/23/2024). Also read: Besides Jokowi, leaders of political parties supporting Prabowo-Gibran are also involved in the formation of a new cabinet Dradjad said Jokowi would not only be involved in preparing the cabinet position of the Prabowo-Gibran government, but would also play a role in determining the political direction of the next government. Dradjad said his high popularity was the reason Jokowi's role would be so important in the future Prabowo-Gibran government. “So with such an important role, especially since Mas Gibran is also vice president, I think it is natural that he plays an important role in shaping the government and future policies,” Dradjad said . Dradjad even revealed that Jokowi's role in the new government would not be limited to the transition period. The “sustainability” factor that Prabowo-Gibran has been promoting from the beginning would be the reason. “I don't think so (until the transition period). Yes, as I said, we will continue the basis of Pak Jokowi's achievements. Then we will also continue IKN, continue the endorsement, etc.”, added Dradjad.



