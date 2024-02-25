Xi stresses promoting equipment renewal, exchange of consumer goods, reduction of logistics costs





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission and director of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA), presided over the fourth meeting of the CCFEA. the afternoon of February 23.

The meeting was held to discuss the issues of large-scale renewal of equipment and exchange of consumer goods, as well as the issue of effective reduction of logistics costs throughout society. Xi delivered an important speech, emphasizing that accelerating product upgrading is an important measure to promote high-quality development, and efforts should be made to encourage and guide a new round of equipment renewal and large-scale exchange of consumer goods. Logistics serves as the “arteries and veins” of the real economy, connecting production and consumption as well as domestic and foreign trade. It is essential to effectively reduce logistics costs across society, strengthen the core competitiveness of industries and improve the efficiency of the economy.

Present at the meeting were Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese Premier and deputy director of CCFEA, Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Chinese, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and member of the CCFEA, and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese Vice Premier and member of the CCFEA.

The meeting heard reports from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology regarding large-scale equipment renewal and commodity exchange. consumption. He also heard reports from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Commerce on reducing logistics costs across society. Written reports were submitted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban and Rural Development, the State Administration for Market Regulation and China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

It was emphasized at the meeting that large-scale renewal of equipment and trade in old consumer goods would effectively stimulate investment and consumption, benefiting economic and social development not only at the moment but also in the long term. A combination of policies should be used to ensure that the proportion of advanced production capacity continues to increase, that more high-quality consumer durable goods enter people's lives, that waste is recycled, and that the quality and level of national economic flows are considerably improved. improved. It is essential to respect the principle that the market plays the main role and the government provides guidance. Advances must be encouraged while backlogs are eliminated, and standards must be respected to regulate the development of industries, the modernization of which must be encouraged in an orderly manner.

It was noted at the meeting that it is necessary to promote the modernization and technological innovation of various production equipment and service equipment, encourage trade in traditional consumer goods such as automobiles and household appliances , and to promote durable consumer goods. Large-scale recycling should be promoted and efforts should be made to stimulate the development of a new logistics system combining take-back and recycling. Regarding consumer goods trade, central financial authorities should coordinate with local governments and support all links in a coordinated manner, so that consumers obtain more benefits.

It was emphasized at the meeting that reducing logistics costs is an important measure to improve the efficiency of the economy. The fundamental purpose of reducing logistics costs is to serve the real economy and the people, the fundamental prerequisite is to keep the share of manufacturing in the economy largely stable, and the main path is to promote structural adjustments , carry out reforms and effectively reduce logistics costs. transport, storage and management costs. It is imperative to optimize the transportation structure by promoting the shift of bulk cargo and medium and long-distance freight transportation from highways to railways and waterways, and deepening the overall reform of the transportation system , in order to develop a unified and highly efficient system. , competitive and orderly logistics market. Major transport routes and corridors should also be optimized to eliminate bottlenecks and improve the modern commercial distribution system. In addition, it is important to encourage the development of new logistics models integrated with platform economy, low-altitude economy and unmanned driving, etc. It is essential to plan logistics hubs in a coordinated manner, optimize the construction of transport infrastructure and the development of infrastructure. major productive forces and boost economic activities associated with airports and ports.

Members of the CCFEA attended the meeting, as well as senior officials from the central Party and state departments.



