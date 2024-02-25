RNC member tries to stop party from paying Donald Trump's legal fees





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Winthrop Coliseum ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States, February 23, 2024 .

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump's attempted takeover of the organization by pushing for the committee to remain neutral until Trump is officially the presidential nominee and avoiding take over his legal bills.

Two draft resolutions are being distributed by Henry Barbour, a national committeeman from Mississippi, for consideration at the RNC's next meeting in March in Houston. Barbour said support for the resolutions among RNC members is growing, but he does not yet have the necessary cosponsors and any resolution would ultimately not be binding.

The effort comes after Trump publicly called last week to replace current RNC leaders and install one of his top campaign advisers and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in leadership positions. Lara Trump suggested earlier in the week that GOP voters would support the committee to pay her father-in-law's legal fees as he faces a series of criminal and civil charges.

Chris LaCivita, Trump's senior campaign adviser, whom the former president wants to make party operations director, told reporters Friday evening that the RNC would not pay Trump's legal fees.

In a statement Saturday, LaCavita said “the primary is over and it is the sole responsibility of the RNC to defeat Joe Biden and win back the White House.”

“Delay efforts that help Joe Biden destroy our nation,” he said. “Republicans cannot stand by and allow this to happen.”

One of Barbour's proposed resolutions states that the RNC and its leadership will remain neutral throughout the presidential primary and will not hire additional staff from any of the active campaigns until a candidate has the delegates necessary to be the candidate.

The second resolution says the organization will not pay legal fees for candidates for federal or state office, but will instead focus its spending on efforts directly related to the 2024 elections.

“The RNC has only one job. That's to win elections,” Barbour said. “I think RNC funds should be spent only on winning elections, on political expenses, not on legal bills.”

The RNC was paying part of Trump's legal fees for cases in New York that began while he was president, the Washington Post reported, but current chair Ronna McDaniel said in November 2022 that the RNC would stop pay once Trump becomes a candidate again and begins running for office. the 2024 presidential election.

Trump spends millions on lawyers in civil cases and four criminal cases, but he also has legal debts that exceed half a billion dollars.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is Trump's last major challenger in the Republican Party primary and will face him in his home state on Saturday, said a family member or manager campaign should not run the RNC.

“I hope the people at the RNC know that they have a responsibility, a responsibility to appoint people to the RNC who will look out for the best interest of the entire Republican Party, not just one person,” Haley said. said.

The resolutions were first reported by The Dispatch on Saturday.

