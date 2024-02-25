Sadiq Khan slams PM for failing to condemn Lee Anderson's remarks





By Thomas MackintoshBBC News Watch: Sadiq Khan says Lee Anderson's comments are 'Islamophobic, anti-Muslim and racist' Sadiq Khan called the former conservative vice president's comments “pouring fuel on the fire of anti-Muslim hatred.” Lee Anderson told GB News that “Islamists” had “taken control” of the London mayor. His comments, which followed pro-Palestinian demonstrations in front of Parliament, were condemned by some conservatives. But Mr Khan criticized Rishi Sunak and his cabinet for what he called a “deafening silence”. On Friday, Mr Anderson told GB News: “I don't really believe that the Islamists have control of our country, but what I do believe is that they have control of Khan and they have the control of London. our capital among its friends. The Ashfield MP's remarks sparked criticism from Labor and some Conservatives, including former chancellor Sir Sajid Javid, who reposted video of Mr Anderson making the comments and wrote “one thing ridiculous to say.” In response, Mr Khan called Mr Anderson's comments “Islamophobic, anti-Muslim and racist”. “These comments add fuel to the fire of anti-Muslim hatred,” Mr Khan said. “I fear that the deafening silence from Rishi Sunak and the Cabinet condones this racism and confirms to many people across the country that there is a hierarchy when it comes to racism in this country. “I don’t understand why Rishi Sunak and his cabinet members are not speaking out and condemning this.” Earlier Saturday, Labor called on Mr Anderson to lose party whip post – which would essentially expel him from his party in Parliament. Until January, Mr. Anderson was one of the vice-presidents of the Conservative Party, but he resigned so he could rebel against the government on Rwanda's vote. His comments followed an article by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the Daily Telegraph, in which she said “the truth is that Islamists, extremists and anti-Semites are now in charge”. A Conservative source previously told the BBC: “Lee was simply arguing that the Mayor, in his capacity as London's Police and Crime Commissioner, has failed miserably to rein in the appalling Islamist protests we have seen in London recently .” But Neil Garratt, leader of the Conservatives at City Hall, said there was “no shortage of criticism of Mayor Khan”, but added “he is not an Islamist, he is not “is not in the pockets of the Islamists, and I completely disagree with anyone who says otherwise.” “. Mohammed Amin, former chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum who resigned after Boris Johnson became leader in 2019 and is now a Liberal Democrat, told the BBC that politicians have a responsibility for the language they use and explained what type of action he would expect to see. of the Conservative Party. “I expected the Prime Minister to act immediately by denouncing these comments and calling Mr Anderson to Downing Street to explain,” he said. “If he fails to give a satisfactory explanation, then consideration should be given to removing the whip. “This is the sort of action I would have expected from David Cameron in the good old days, but sadly the Conservative Party has deteriorated greatly since then.” The BBC has contacted Mr Anderson and the government for comment.

