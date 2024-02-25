The figures of Radja and Adinda, the bride and groom, go viral because of their luxury car dowry









Sukabumi – The wedding of bride and groom Adinda Galuh Nurutami and Radja Panutan in Sukabumi, West Java, caused a stir on social media. What is in the spotlight is her wedding dowry in the form of two luxury cars and a house worth IDR 1.5 billion. Reported by detikJabar, Saturday (24/2/2024), the couple's wedding also received greetings from President Joko Widodo, Vice President Maruf Amin and 4 ministers. It is known that the couple held their wedding ceremony at the Jami Al-Muttaqin Setukpa Polri Mosque, Sukabumi Town and the first reception was held at the Anton Soedjarwo Setukpa Polri Building Auditorium. Then, the second reception was held at the White House, Cipanengah, Sukabumi Town. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Adinda said that at first she didn't expect her wedding to go viral on social media. This woman born in Sukabumi has been active in several activities, including Mojang Sukabumi City (2019) and Mojang West Java (2021). He graduated from Indonesian University of Education Bandung, English Language and Literature Study Program. Before deciding to stop working and get married, he was also a flight attendant for Lion Group airlines. “We didn't expect our friends to be so enthusiastic about our wedding party. We were very surprised to find that the response came not only from Sukabumi locals, but also from people outside the city who were aware,” Adinda told the media team: Friday (23/2/2024). Adinda revealed that the total dowry given by her husband was worth a total of IDR 5.5 billion. From a set of prayer materials, personal needs, two cars and a luxury house and its contents. Radja Panutan, the groom himself is an entrepreneur and CEO of Multi Agroindustry Company. He studied at the Bogor Agricultural Institute with a specialization in agro-industry. Radja turned out to be the eldest son of H Usman Effendi. His father is known as the Vice President's Expert Team for Economic Affairs. So it's no surprise that many officials congratulated both couples. “I myself am more involved in the private sector, I work in the agribusiness sector. However, my father is part of the special cabinet of the vice president for the economy, so there is a bit of a connection to the Presidential Palace so Thank God, our President, Mr. Joko Widodo, the Vice President, Mr. Maruf Amin and perhaps also the ministers. “We also express our congratulations in writing,” Radja said. Radja's parents, Usman Effendi, are very thankful and grateful to their friends and colleagues who have congratulated and prayed for the bride and groom, even though they are busy with busy activities ahead of this general election. “Thank you for your support and congratulations, as a parent I feel happy. And this (wedding party) is going wonderfully, we ourselves did not know that it (would go viral) like this. But I am very happy and I pray for my child. to always enjoy the safety and blessing of God,” Usman said. Watch the video “Gorontalo man ran away to reception because he was embarrassed“

