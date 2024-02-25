China's thriving relations with Afghanistan and Iran reveal its aspirations in West Asia





In a zero-sum game, America's defeat in Afghanistan translated into a gain for China. Beijing acted expeditiously to integrate the Taliban as a former terrorist group that the United States fought unsuccessfully for two decades, and while the United States and its allies focused on combating Indian ambitions -China's peaceful countries, Beijing has worked quietly and methodically on each other. One of the pillars of its global strategy: strengthening its influence in Western Asia. Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters West Asia, stretching from Afghanistan to the Mediterranean, was once under the influence of regional alliances led by the United States. During the Cold War, the United States played a central role in shaping the regional order. Along with Israel, Iran and Saudi Arabia, pro-Western monarchical and oil-rich, formed the pillars of American influence in the region. Although Afghanistan maintained a foreign policy of neutrality, it was well disposed toward the United States, and Washington hoped that the Iranian monarch, Mohammad Reza Shah, would act as its regional policeman and keep an eye on Afghanistan . However, this is no longer the case and today China occupies a leading position in the region. Its alliance with Iran's revolutionary Islamic regime and burgeoning ties to the ultra-extremist Taliban in Afghanistan have given Beijing powerful leverage to strengthen its geopolitical and geostrategic influence in the region.

Sino-Iranian camaraderie is nothing new. It has grown since Iran's Islamic regime came to power in 1979. While the United States rejected the regime as fundamentalist and hostile to its regional interests, China immediately recognized it and the nation responded. transformed into an Islamic Republic. Loading Despite serious ideological differences, economic and trade relations between the parties, involving Iran's oil imports to China and China's exports of goods and technologies to Iran, have taken a rapid upward trajectory. During the decade 1981-91, China accounted for 41% of Tehran's arms purchases. In 2016, bilateral trade amounted to more than $31 billion, and during President Xi Jinping's visit to Tehran that same year, the two governments agreed to establish economic ties worth up to $600 billion. of dollars. China has also contributed to Iran's nuclear program, with the two sides signing a 25-year cooperation agreement in 2021, strengthening Chinese investment in Iran's oil, gas and petrochemical industries, infrastructure development and cooperation in defense and intelligence matters. Last year, when Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member, China was Iran's largest trading partner. China has now begun to follow a similar model in its relations with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Although at first Beijing acquiesced in the US campaign against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban after 9/11, and even found it convenient to maintain friendly relations with the US-backed Afghan governments, while The intervention led by the United States failed in a climate of rising China. Faced with American competition, Beijing has begun to question Washington's motivations.

