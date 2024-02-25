Special bench formed to hear Imran's appeals tomorrow – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday formed a special division to hear the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tomorrow (Monday ) against their convictions in the figure and Case Toshakhana.

Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi challenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the figure case. Mr Khan and Bushra Bibi appealed their convictions in the Toshakhana case, in which they were sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment each and fined 1.54 billion rupees.

The IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the appeals on Monday.

The appeal against the conviction in the encryption case highlighted that the arrest and pre-trial detention hearing on August 16, 2023 was conducted in the most reprehensible, clandestine and secret manner.

He said the prosecution had not shared the full case file that was produced in the trial court against Mr Khan and that the judge had indicted the former prime minister and former foreign minister in haste.

The appeal recalls that the IHC division chamber had to abandon the trial proceedings twice due to blatant illegalities, but that Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain allegedly concluded the trial without complying with mandatory procedural requirements.

The appeal asserted that Mr. Khan and his lawyer had cooperated fully with the trial court and had not requested an unnecessary adjournment to dwell on the proceedings.

However, the judge did not guarantee a fair trial and the court accelerated the proceedings at breakneck speed for reasons known only to the court itself, and the trial ended in less than 20 days.

The appeal states that the defense lawyer cross-examined four prosecution witnesses and the case was adjourned to January 25 when one lawyer appeared before the IHC and another had to rush to Lahore for dental surgery. The case was adjourned until January 27 when the judge appointed state lawyers for Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi.

It says Mr Khan and Mr Qureshi strongly opposed these so-called state councils without their consent, but to no avail.

They asked the court to call their lead attorney for assistance with cross-examination, but the trial court refused to wait for it.

The appeal states that the trial in the encryption case was moved to a secret room and concluded in a very short period of time.

Reference Toshakhana

The appeal in the Toshakhana reference alleged that the trial was conducted in violation of the fundamental right to a fair trial.

He also insisted that Mr. Khan, his wife and their lawyers were cooperating with the court, but on January 29, Judge Muhammad Bashir suddenly and illegally removed their right to cross-examine prosecution witnesses.

The plea said that senior advocate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa was contesting the election and had already sought a general adjournment in the Supreme Court and high courts, but the trial court rejected his application.

He added that the alternative lawyer, Zaheer Abbas, was also not given sufficient time to prepare his arguments as the court was under undue pressure to decide the case by February 8, 2024, date of the elections.

According to the appeal, a defense lawyer tried on January 30 to reinstate the cross-examination, but to no avail and the judge adjourned the hearing until January 31, when he announced the judgment without even recording the statements of Mr. Khan and his wife under article 342. of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The audit judge said the audit judge had sentenced the former prime minister randomly, bypassing established procedure and practice. [and] under apparent/visible pressure.

Published in Dawn, February 25, 2024

