Democrats enter Cabinet, Jokowi eyes soft landing to end presidential term





The Democratic Party assures that there is no communication between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), regarding the appointment of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to the post of minister. The AHY was officially inaugurated by Jokowi at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN), Wednesday (21/2/2024 ) afternoon. “No, no (there was communication between SBY and Jokowi). And the communication with Pak Jokowi in Jogja did not discuss the cabinet at all, did not discuss our position. We mainly exchanged points of views on national issues, on elections, etc.,” said Secretary of the High Council of the Democratic Party, Andi Malarangeng to reporters, Jakarta, Wednesday (21/2/2024). “Maybe at that time Pak Jokowi wanted to listen to Mas AHY's opinions and it might be suitable,” he added. However, he clarified that the communication was made directly between the former mayor of Solo and the general chairman of the Democratic Party. Then, when asked about SBY's considerations in blessing his son as Jokowi's assistant, he only had eight months left. According to him, this was because the general elections (Pemilu) were considered over. “The elections are over. In any democratic country, when the electoral competition is over, all that remains is to count. So yes, we are united again to build this nation. We have received an offer to join this government and there is a position for Mas AHY,” he said. “Because Mr. Hadi was appointed or transferred his position to the position of Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, which was vacant because Mr. Mahfud was facing the position of Minister of ATR and it is also a very strategic ministry, especially for the people,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5535756/demokrat-masuk-kabinet-jokowi-dinilai-soft-landing-akhiri-masa-jabatan-presiden

