Politics
China's Inner Mongolia emerges as a model for Xi Jinping's ethnic policies, but analysts warn of cultural erosion
As Inner Mongolia touts its success, analysts worry that these policies could weaken the identity of ethnic minority groups. They say the regional policies are a sign of things to come for China's other autonomous regions.
China to more closely control discussions on ethnic minorities to temper risks
China to more closely control discussions on ethnic minorities to temper risks
According to the 2020 national census, the combined population of China's 55 ethnic minority groups was 125 million people, or about 8.9% of the country's population.
Ethnic tensions, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet, pose a challenge for Beijing. Frequent violent attacks in Xinjiang, followed by controversial control measures by Beijing in the restive region starting in 2016, led to accusations of repression and human rights abuses, which the country has denied.
Among China's five autonomous regions, Inner Mongolia has the lowest proportion of ethnic minorities, accounting for about 21 percent of its population of 24 million.
Ma Haiyun, an associate professor of history at Frostburg State University in Maryland, said Inner Mongolia's relatively small ethnic minority population meant it might not attract as much international attention as Tibet or Xinjiang, so policies implemented in the region could face minimal international criticism. .
Ma noted that Inner Mongolia has long been a pioneer and test bed for China's handling of ethnic affairs. The Communist Party established effective control and autonomy in Inner Mongolia in 1947, two years before the founding of the People's Republic of China, and since then it has been considered a model of ethnic autonomy.
Xi first put forward the concept of a sense of community within the Chinese nation in 2014, marking the start of a new policy on ethnic affairs. At a meeting in 2021, he said forging this sense of community should be at the center of all ethnic minority policies, pushing local authorities to take more proactive action.
The decision orders authorities in Inner Mongolia to educate residents to be grateful to the party and General Secretary Xi Jinping and demands that the region become a model for forging a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation, and that all work in the region must be centered on this theme.
In late December, local authorities issued a comprehensive directive requiring government departments at all levels and in all regions to integrate the sense of Chinese national community into their work plans, adding that implementation would be part of the criteria for evaluation of civil servants.
The directive also requires the region to continue to suppress the subversion of hostile forces and appropriately handle cases and incidents involving ethnic factors.
In late December, Inner Mongolia's ethnic affairs committee said in an online article that the region's universities were the first in the country to offer a mandatory course on the Chinese nation's sense of community.
Chinese ethnic affairs officials urged to promote integration of minority groups
Chinese ethnic affairs officials urged to promote integration of minority groups
James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic politics and professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, said Inner Mongolia was at the forefront of Xi's nation-building agenda and that he expected that similar measures are gradually deployed in other minority regions.
He expressed concern that these new policies continue the gradual erosion of minority languages, cultures and identities.
Shi held the position from 2019 to 2022. He is now head of the United Front's work department, the top official in charge of ethnic affairs and a member of the Politburo, the party's 24-member elite decision-making body.
Shan said Shi's ties to Inner Mongolia could have led the region to take the lead in some experiments in ethnic politics.
June Teufel Dreyer, a political scientist at the University of Miami, described the measures in Inner Mongolia as assimilationist policies and said they were the latest in a gradual, quiet expansion of restrictions.
Barry Sautman, professor emeritus at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said new ethnic policies introduced by Chinese leaders aim to bring about a higher level of interaction between ethnic groups, including in residential areas. , in workplaces and in other areas.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3253119/chinas-inner-mongolia-emerges-model-xi-jinpings-ethnic-affairs-policy-analysts-warn-cultural-erosion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's Inner Mongolia emerges as a model for Xi Jinping's ethnic policies, but analysts warn of cultural erosion
- Bitung residents happy to receive Bulog rice distribution from Jokowi
- Venezuelan Migrant Crime Rises But Expulsions No Longer Allowed
- Madhur Bhandarkar feels sidelined in Bollywood after supporting PM Modi
- You'll Love Selena Gomez Dressed Like a Love Song at the 2024 SAG Awards
- Pakistan: Imran Khan calls for IMF audit amid Pakistan election controversy
- UPDATE 3-'Oppenheimer' heads to Oscars with SAG Awards wins
- Why College Football Playoff Needs an Adjusted System to Evaluate Contenders During Expansion to 12-team Era
- Robert Downey Jr Best Supporting Actor Oppenheimer
- MILAN FASHION PHOTOS: Ferragamo and Dolce&Gabbana conceal and reveal, balancing transparency with coverage
- Sarah Khan wants to work with Salman Khan in a Bollywood film
- Why the fall of Test cricket would hurt Australia the most