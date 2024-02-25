China's Inner Mongolia emerges as a model for Xi Jinping's ethnic policies, but analysts warn of cultural erosion

As Inner Mongolia touts its success, analysts worry that these policies could weaken the identity of ethnic minority groups. They say the regional policies are a sign of things to come for China's other autonomous regions.

According to the 2020 national census, the combined population of China's 55 ethnic minority groups was 125 million people, or about 8.9% of the country's population.

Besides Inner Mongolia, China has four other autonomous regions: Tibet And Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the West, Hui of Ningxia autonomous region in the northwest and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in the south. These regions were created under a system of regional ethnic autonomy modeled on that of the former Soviet Union.

Ethnic tensions, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet, pose a challenge for Beijing. Frequent violent attacks in Xinjiang, followed by controversial control measures by Beijing in the restive region starting in 2016, led to accusations of repression and human rights abuses, which the country has denied.

Among China's five autonomous regions, Inner Mongolia has the lowest proportion of ethnic minorities, accounting for about 21 percent of its population of 24 million.

Ma Haiyun, an associate professor of history at Frostburg State University in Maryland, said Inner Mongolia's relatively small ethnic minority population meant it might not attract as much international attention as Tibet or Xinjiang, so policies implemented in the region could face minimal international criticism. .

Ma noted that Inner Mongolia has long been a pioneer and test bed for China's handling of ethnic affairs. The Communist Party established effective control and autonomy in Inner Mongolia in 1947, two years before the founding of the People's Republic of China, and since then it has been considered a model of ethnic autonomy.

Xi first put forward the concept of a sense of community within the Chinese nation in 2014, marking the start of a new policy on ethnic affairs. At a meeting in 2021, he said forging this sense of community should be at the center of all ethnic minority policies, pushing local authorities to take more proactive action.

Xi visited Inner Mongolia in June 2023. Less than a month after the leaders' visit, the regions Communist Party The leaders adopted the decision to make Inner Mongolia a model autonomous region.

The decision orders authorities in Inner Mongolia to educate residents to be grateful to the party and General Secretary Xi Jinping and demands that the region become a model for forging a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation, and that all work in the region must be centered on this theme.

In late December, local authorities issued a comprehensive directive requiring government departments at all levels and in all regions to integrate the sense of Chinese national community into their work plans, adding that implementation would be part of the criteria for evaluation of civil servants.

The directive also requires the region to continue to suppress the subversion of hostile forces and appropriately handle cases and incidents involving ethnic factors.

In late December, Inner Mongolia's ethnic affairs committee said in an online article that the region's universities were the first in the country to offer a mandatory course on the Chinese nation's sense of community.

James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic politics and professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, said Inner Mongolia was at the forefront of Xi's nation-building agenda and that he expected that similar measures are gradually deployed in other minority regions.

He expressed concern that these new policies continue the gradual erosion of minority languages, cultures and identities.

Leibold said that Inner Mongolia accelerated the introduction of new ethnic policies under the mandate of Shi Taifeng the former party secretary of the region.

Shi held the position from 2019 to 2022. He is now head of the United Front's work department, the top official in charge of ethnic affairs and a member of the Politburo, the party's 24-member elite decision-making body.

Shan Wei, a senior research fellow at the East Asia Institute of the National University of Singapore, said it was rare for the head of the United Front work department to visit the headquarters. Politburo suggesting that Shi might wield more power than his predecessors.

Shan said Shi's ties to Inner Mongolia could have led the region to take the lead in some experiments in ethnic politics.

The essence of this policy is to downplay the ethnic identity of minorities and place more emphasis on Han Chinese culture, Shan said, referring to the country's largest ethnic group.

June Teufel Dreyer, a political scientist at the University of Miami, described the measures in Inner Mongolia as assimilationist policies and said they were the latest in a gradual, quiet expansion of restrictions.

Barry Sautman, professor emeritus at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said new ethnic policies introduced by Chinese leaders aim to bring about a higher level of interaction between ethnic groups, including in residential areas. , in workplaces and in other areas.